Philip Knowles betting profile: The American Express

In his last five events, Knowles has an average finish of 53rd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Knowles has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Philip Knowles has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Knowles is averaging -3.102 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.