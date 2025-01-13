Philip Knowles betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Philip Knowles enters the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 coming off a 65th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his most recent tournament.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Knowles has entered The American Express once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 4-under and missing the cut.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Knowles' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|72-72-68
|-4
Knowles' recent performances
- In his last five events, Knowles has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Knowles has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Philip Knowles has averaged 307.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knowles is averaging -3.102 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knowles has an average of -3.475 in his past five tournaments.
Knowles' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.1
|307.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.02%
|74.21%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.57
|31.7
|Par Breakers
|-
|21.83%
|23.02%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.70%
|13.49%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' best finishes
- Knowles took part in five tournaments last season, with zero top-10 finishes.
- In those five events, he made the cut two times.
- Last season Knowles' best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 11-under and finished 40th.
Knowles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.363
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.237
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-3.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-3.475
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Knowles' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|74-63-67-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|65
|72-68-72-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knowles as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.