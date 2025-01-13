PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Peter Malnati struggled, missing the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Malnati at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Malnati's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 8-under, over his last eight appearances at The American Express.
    • Malnati last played at The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 8-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Malnati's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC71-66-71-8
    1/19/2023MC68-72-71-5
    1/20/2022MC71-68-75-2
    1/21/2021MC73-72+1
    1/16/2020MC71-71-69-5
    1/17/20191870-65-68-69-16

    Malnati's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Malnati finished outside the top 20.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Malnati finished 53rd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Malnati is averaging -0.848 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -6.557 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Malnati .

    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    • Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.589 last season, which ranked 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 121st, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranked 177th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati sported a -0.308 mark (146th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7296.6
    Greens in Regulation %18261.41%60.19%
    Putts Per Round4928.6729.7
    Par Breakers15622.07%21.76%
    Bogey Avoidance16917.33%21.30%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati last season played 28 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
    • Last season Malnati's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
    • Malnati collected 794 points last season, placing 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
    • Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.
    • Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.589-1.906
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.308-4.041
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0610.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.257-0.848
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.578-6.557

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-67-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 2-5The Sentry5374-64-73-73-811
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC77-73+10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.