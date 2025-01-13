Peter Malnati betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Peter Malnati struggled, missing the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is looking for a bounce-back performance in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Malnati's average finish has been 48th, and his average score 8-under, over his last eight appearances at The American Express.
- Malnati last played at The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 8-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Malnati's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|1/19/2023
|MC
|68-72-71
|-5
|1/20/2022
|MC
|71-68-75
|-2
|1/21/2021
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|1/16/2020
|MC
|71-71-69
|-5
|1/17/2019
|18
|70-65-68-69
|-16
Malnati's recent performances
- In his last five events, Malnati finished outside the top 20.
- He's qualified for the weekend in one of his last five tournaments.
- Malnati finished 53rd in his only finish over his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, he finished -8 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Off the tee, Peter Malnati has averaged 296.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Malnati is averaging -0.848 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -6.557 Strokes Gained: Total.
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.589 last season, which ranked 174th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.7 yards) ranked 121st, and his 54.1% driving accuracy average ranked 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Malnati sported a -0.308 mark (146th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Malnati delivered a 0.257 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 49th with a putts-per-round average of 28.67, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 22.07% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|121
|297.7
|296.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|182
|61.41%
|60.19%
|Putts Per Round
|49
|28.67
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|156
|22.07%
|21.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|169
|17.33%
|21.30%
Malnati's best finishes
- Malnati last season played 28 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 13 occasions.
- Last season Malnati's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 12-under.
- Malnati collected 794 points last season, placing 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Malnati's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.
- Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.
- Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|174
|-0.589
|-1.906
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.308
|-4.041
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|83
|0.061
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|-0.848
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|158
|-0.578
|-6.557
Malnati's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-71
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|69-68-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|70-73-66-81
|+2
|6
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|1
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|500
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-67-69
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|82-72
|+10
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|73-67-71-70
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-62-71
|-19
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|66
|73-72-80-73
|+14
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-69-73-67
|+1
|16
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|72-73-74-75
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|70
|73-68-73-69
|+3
|6
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|74
|70-69-71-77
|-1
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|67-72-70-72
|+1
|20
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-64-73-73
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|77-73
|+10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.