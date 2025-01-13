Peter Malnati betting profile: The American Express

Last season Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.577.

Malnati's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 4.915 mark ranked eighth in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Malnati's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.664.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Malnati delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.359). That ranked third in the field.