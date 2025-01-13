Paul Peterson betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Paul Peterson is set to compete at for the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Peterson is competing at The American Express for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Peterson's recent performances
- Peterson has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.
- Peterson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Paul Peterson has averaged 281.7 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Peterson is averaging 2.059 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Peterson is averaging 3.125 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Peterson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked 47th in the field with a mark of -0.678.
- Peterson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic, where his -3.822 mark ranked 68th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Peterson's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where his 1.483 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Peterson posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.566). That ranked 19th in the field.
- Peterson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-0.452) at The RSM Classic in November 2024. That ranked 48th in the field.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peterson as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.