Paul Peterson betting profile: The American Express

Peterson has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in four of his last five tournaments.

Peterson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Paul Peterson has averaged 281.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Peterson is averaging 2.059 Strokes Gained: Putting.