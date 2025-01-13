Patton Kizzire betting profile: The American Express

Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832. He finished 13th in that event.

Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire delivered his best effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking second in the field at 4.969. In that event, he finished 20th.

At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.