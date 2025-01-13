PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Patton Kizzire looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club when he tees off in La Quinta, California, USA, for the 2025 The American Express .

    Latest odds for Kizzire at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last eight appearances at The American Express, Kizzire has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 12-under.
    • In Kizzire's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Kizzire's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC71-74-68-3
    1/19/20231169-63-67-67-22
    1/20/20222267-67-71-70-13
    1/21/20215369-70-70-73-6
    1/16/2020MC72-69-69-6
    1/17/2019MC72-71-71-2

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Kizzire has an average finish of 53rd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
    • Kizzire has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five events.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Patton Kizzire has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kizzire is averaging -2.414 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -1.988 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kizzire had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season, which ranked 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranked 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 18th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.458, while he ranked seventh with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.95%.
    • On the greens, Kizzire's -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 127th last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 131st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87301.7294.6
    Greens in Regulation %771.95%70.63%
    Putts Per Round13129.2929.8
    Par Breakers3026.52%23.41%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.81%14.68%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 47.8%.
    • Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 20-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Kizzire placed 134th in the FedExCup standings with 241 points last season.

    Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832. He finished 13th in that event.
    • Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire delivered his best effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking second in the field at 4.969. In that event, he finished 20th.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.062-0.415
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4580.238
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0590.602
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.167-2.414
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.288-1.988

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6671-69-73-70+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-69-67-72-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-69-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.