Patton Kizzire betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Patton Kizzire looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club when he tees off in La Quinta, California, USA, for the 2025 The American Express .
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last eight appearances at The American Express, Kizzire has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of 12-under.
- In Kizzire's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kizzire's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|1/19/2023
|11
|69-63-67-67
|-22
|1/20/2022
|22
|67-67-71-70
|-13
|1/21/2021
|53
|69-70-70-73
|-6
|1/16/2020
|MC
|72-69-69
|-6
|1/17/2019
|MC
|72-71-71
|-2
Kizzire's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Kizzire has an average finish of 53rd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five appearances.
- Kizzire has an average finishing position of 53rd in his last five events.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Patton Kizzire has averaged 294.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kizzire is averaging -2.414 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging -1.988 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
- Kizzire had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.062 last season, which ranked 120th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (301.7 yards) ranked 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kizzire ranked 18th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.458, while he ranked seventh with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.95%.
- On the greens, Kizzire's -0.167 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 127th last season, and his 29.29 putts-per-round average ranked 131st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.7
|294.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|71.95%
|70.63%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.29
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.52%
|23.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.81%
|14.68%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 47.8%.
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 20-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Kizzire placed 134th in the FedExCup standings with 241 points last season.
Kizzire's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.832. He finished 13th in that event.
- Kizzire's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he delivered a 7.467 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 10th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kizzire delivered his best effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking second in the field at 4.969. In that event, he finished 20th.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Kizzire delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.957). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Kizzire recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.009) at the Procore Championship in September 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-0.415
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|0.238
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.059
|0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.167
|-2.414
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.288
|-1.988
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-69-67-72
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.