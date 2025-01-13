Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Patrick Rodgers struggled, missing the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is aiming for better results in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Rodgers' average finish has been 52nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
- Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2023.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Rodgers' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|68-75-72
|-1
|1/20/2022
|40
|70-68-69-71
|-10
|1/21/2021
|MC
|69-75
|E
|1/16/2020
|64
|69-66-72-73
|-8
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -1.407 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 last season ranked 58th on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 135th on TOUR with an average of -0.191 per round. Additionally, he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.83%.
- On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|306.1
|301.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|38
|69.83%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|140
|22.72%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|18
|12.39%
|10.49%
Rodgers' best finishes
- Last season Rodgers participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 75.9%.
- Last season Rodgers' best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
- With 952 points last season, Rodgers ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings.
Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 5.268. In that event, he finished sixth.
- Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.813, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.189
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|135
|-0.191
|-0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|76
|0.086
|-0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|-1.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|90
|0.208
|-1.407
Rodgers' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-64-73-69
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|79
|76-74-71
|+5
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|66-70-68-67
|-13
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|72-74-72-70
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|74
|67-74-73-70
|+4
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|W/D
|78
|+6
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|66-66-68-70
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-70-74-72
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-80
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|65-68-67-66
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-67-67-76
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|18
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|37
|65-73-69-70
|-7
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-63-70-71
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-71-69-67
|-4
|80
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|37
|72-68-73-69
|-6
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-69-67-65
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|67
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|71-67-67-70
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|9
|66-71-65-70
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|65-70-70-67
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.