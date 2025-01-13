Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The American Express

Last season Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 5.268. In that event, he finished sixth.

Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.813, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.