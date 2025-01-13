PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: The American Express

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Patrick Rodgers struggled, missing the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is aiming for better results in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Rodgers' average finish has been 52nd, and his average score 9-under, over his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • Rodgers missed the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2023.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Rodgers' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/2023MC68-75-72-1
    1/20/20224070-68-69-71-10
    1/21/2021MC69-75E
    1/16/20206469-66-72-73-8

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has earned one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Rodgers has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Rodgers has averaged 301.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -1.004 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Rodgers is averaging -1.407 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rodgers .

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.189 last season ranked 58th on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Rodgers ranked 135th on TOUR with an average of -0.191 per round. Additionally, he ranked 38th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.83%.
    • On the greens, Rodgers delivered a 0.125 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a putts-per-round average of 29.07, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 22.72% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51306.1301.3
    Greens in Regulation %3869.83%74.07%
    Putts Per Round9929.0730.0
    Par Breakers14022.72%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance1812.39%10.49%

    Rodgers' best finishes

    • Last season Rodgers participated in 29 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 75.9%.
    • Last season Rodgers' best performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he shot 14-under and finished fifth.
    • With 952 points last season, Rodgers ranked 53rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Rodgers' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Rodgers delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking second in the field at 5.268. In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Rodgers put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 10th in the field with a mark of 3.151.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rodgers delivered his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 4.508.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.813, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • Rodgers posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1890.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green135-0.191-0.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green760.086-0.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.125-1.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total900.208-1.407

    Rodgers' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-64-73-69-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7976-74-71+55
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta666-70-68-67-1395
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2572-74-72-70E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open7467-74-73-70+42
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenW/D78+6--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage566-66-68-70-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-70-74-72+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge4572-67-68-75+210
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-80+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1665-68-67-66-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-67-67-76-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3466-68-70-68-1218
    July 25-283M Open3765-73-69-70-716
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-63-70-71-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-71-69-67-480
    September 12-15Procore Championship3772-68-73-69-6--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-72-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1168-69-67-65-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6768-73-71-70+2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2471-67-67-70-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship966-71-65-70-12--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1765-70-70-67-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-71-1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.