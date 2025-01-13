Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The American Express
FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a sixth-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Fishburn has entered The American Express once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 10-under and missing the cut.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Fishburn's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 0.688 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn is averaging 3.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.616 (sixth) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fishburn ranked 119th on TOUR with an average of -0.083 per round. Additionally, he ranked first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.21%.
- On the greens, Fishburn registered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 80th on TOUR, while he ranked 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.86. He broke par 25.08% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|30
|308.8
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.21%
|77.22%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.86
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|72
|25.08%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|7
|11.90%
|10.56%
Fishburn's best finishes
- Last season Fishburn participated in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times (52%).
- Last season Fishburn put up his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 14-under (six shots back of the winner).
- Fishburn earned 384 points last season, which ranked him 104th in the FedExCup standings.
Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.991 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.882, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
- Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.616
|1.805
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.083
|0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|139
|-0.130
|0.934
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.078
|0.688
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.480
|3.520
Fishburn's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-72-65
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|42
|71-68-68-71
|-10
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-69-69-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|63-70-60-72
|-139
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|73-66-66-68
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|72-67-69-70
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|65-74
|-3
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|15
|66-69-67-68
|-18
|31
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|71-67-63-70
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|3
|68-65-70-71
|-14
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-69-70-71
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|68-65-70-70
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|71-70-66-67
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|12
|70-68-67-67
|-16
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|65-65-68-69
|-13
|89
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.