Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The American Express

Last season Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366. He finished 15th in that tournament.

Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that tournament, he finished 20th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.991 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.882, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 15th in that event).