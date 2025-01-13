PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON, UTAH - AUGUST 07: Patrick Fishburn tees off on the 14th hole during the final round of the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank at Oakridge Country Club on August 07, 2022 in Farmington, Utah. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a sixth-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Fishburn has entered The American Express once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 10-under and missing the cut.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Fishburn's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC69-72-65-10

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Patrick Fishburn has averaged 306.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn is averaging 0.688 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn is averaging 3.520 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Fishburn .

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.616 (sixth) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.8 yards ranked 30th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Fishburn ranked 119th on TOUR with an average of -0.083 per round. Additionally, he ranked first with a Greens in Regulation mark of 74.21%.
    • On the greens, Fishburn registered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 80th on TOUR, while he ranked 174th with a putts-per-round average of 29.86. He broke par 25.08% of the time (72nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance30308.8306.2
    Greens in Regulation %174.21%77.22%
    Putts Per Round17429.8629.8
    Par Breakers7225.08%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance711.90%10.56%

    Fishburn's best finishes

    • Last season Fishburn participated in 25 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times (52%).
    • Last season Fishburn put up his best performance at the Procore Championship, where he finished third with a score of 14-under (six shots back of the winner).
    • Fishburn earned 384 points last season, which ranked him 104th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fishburn's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Fishburn's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in July 2024 at the ISCO Championship, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.366. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • Fishburn delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Myrtle Beach Classic, ranking ninth in the field at 4.909. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fishburn's best effort last season was at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where his 2.991 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At the ISCO Championship in July 2024, Fishburn delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.882, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 15th in that event).
    • Fishburn posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.009) at the Procore Championship (September 2024), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6161.805
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.0830.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green139-0.1300.934
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.0780.688
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.4803.520

    Fishburn's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-72-65-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-73+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-70+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4271-68-68-71-107
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-69-69-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans463-70-60-72-13973
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-71E--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2073-66-66-68-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC68-73+1--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2572-67-69-70-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC65-74-3--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship1566-69-67-68-1831
    July 25-283M Open671-67-63-70-1392
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-68-3--
    September 12-15Procore Championship368-65-70-71-14--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-69-70-71-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3468-65-70-70-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3771-70-66-67-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1270-68-67-67-16--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic867-64-69-69-13--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii665-65-68-69-1389

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.