Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The American Express
When he takes the course Jan. 16-19, Patrick Cantlay will try to build upon his last performance in The American Express. In 2024, he shot 15-under and placed 52nd at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last five appearances at The American Express, Cantlay has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 18-under.
- Cantlay finished 52nd (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Cantlay's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|1/19/2023
|26
|68-66-71-65
|-18
|1/20/2022
|9
|62-68-72-68
|-18
|1/21/2021
|2
|69-71-65-61
|-22
|1/17/2019
|9
|67-66-66-71
|-18
Cantlay's recent performances
- Cantlay has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard five times over his last five events.
- Cantlay has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Cantlay is averaging 0.404 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 2.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings
- Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 (61st) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay had a 0.024 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 53rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.03 putts-per-round average ranked 10th. He broke par 27.78% of the time (11th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|73
|302.7
|308.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|63.08%
|53.89%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.03
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|26.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|140
|15.73%
|13.33%
Cantlay's best finishes
- Cantlay took part in 20 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 95%.
- Last season Cantlay's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the U.S. Open.
- Cantlay collected 1780 points last season, placing 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 3.141 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362. He finished third in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.170, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.187
|1.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|0.024
|-0.894
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|35
|0.218
|1.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.234
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.664
|2.183
Cantlay's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|64-65-70-72
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|74-72-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|6
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-75-70-76
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|3
|67-66-68-68
|-15
|338
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|65-67-68-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|73-72-72-69
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|10
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|3
|65-71-70-70
|-4
|338
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-65-64-65
|-18
|263
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|73-68-75-73
|+5
|63
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|72-67-66-66
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|71-68-72-72
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-70-71-67
|-7
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|67-71-71-72
|-7
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|15
|74-64-65-68
|-21
|63
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.