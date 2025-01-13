PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    When he takes the course Jan. 16-19, Patrick Cantlay will try to build upon his last performance in The American Express. In 2024, he shot 15-under and placed 52nd at La Quinta Country Club.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last five appearances at The American Express, Cantlay has an average finish of 20th, and an average score of 18-under.
    • Cantlay finished 52nd (with a score of 15-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Cantlay's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20245264-66-67-76-15
    1/19/20232668-66-71-65-18
    1/20/2022962-68-72-68-18
    1/21/2021269-71-65-61-22
    1/17/2019967-66-66-71-18

    Cantlay's recent performances

    • Cantlay has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard five times over his last five events.
    • Cantlay has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 10-under over his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 308.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cantlay is averaging 0.404 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 2.183 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.187 (61st) last season, while his average driving distance of 302.7 yards ranked 73rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay had a 0.024 mark that ranked 102nd on TOUR. He ranked 171st with a 63.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.234 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 53rd on TOUR last season, and his 28.03 putts-per-round average ranked 10th. He broke par 27.78% of the time (11th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance73302.7308.8
    Greens in Regulation %17163.08%53.89%
    Putts Per Round1028.0327.8
    Par Breakers1127.78%26.11%
    Bogey Avoidance14015.73%13.33%

    Cantlay's best finishes

    • Cantlay took part in 20 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 95%.
    • Last season Cantlay's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the U.S. Open.
    • Cantlay collected 1780 points last season, placing 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 3.141 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362. He finished third in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.170, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1871.592
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1020.024-0.894
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green350.2181.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2340.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6642.183

    Cantlay's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational464-65-70-72-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3674-72-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6872-70-73-75+26
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-75-70-76+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage367-66-68-68-15338
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2365-67-68-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2973-72-72-69+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5370-68-73-68-510
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 13-16U.S. Open365-71-70-70-4338
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-65-64-65-18263
    July 18-20The Open Championship2573-68-75-73+563
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1272-67-66-66-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship1371-68-72-72-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-70-71-67-70
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1167-71-71-72-7--
    January 2-5The Sentry1574-64-65-68-2163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.