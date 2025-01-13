Patrick Cantlay betting profile: The American Express

Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he delivered a 3.141 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 12th in that event.

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Genesis Invitational, where his 4.487 mark ranked fifth in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.362. He finished third in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, Cantlay delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.170, which ranked him second in the field. He finished fourth in that tournament.