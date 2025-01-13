Norman Xiong betting profile: The American Express

In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Xiong has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Norman Xiong has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -1.669 Strokes Gained: Putting.