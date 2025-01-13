PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Norman Xiong betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Norman Xiong of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Norman Xiong takes the course in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Xiong at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Xiong has entered The American Express once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 12-under and missing the cut.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Xiong's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC73-66-65-12

    Xiong's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Xiong has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Norman Xiong has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -1.669 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Xiong has an average of -1.114 in his past five tournaments.
    Xiong's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance-308.2311.3
    Greens in Regulation %-66.15%74.31%
    Putts Per Round-29.2331.2
    Par Breakers-27.39%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance-18.99%13.19%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's best finishes

    • Xiong teed off in 19 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 36.8%.
    • Last season Xiong put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 16-under and finished ninth (two shots back of the winner).
    • Xiong collected 53 points last season, ranking 192nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---1.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---1.306
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---1.669
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---1.114

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Xiong's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-65-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open965-69-70-68-1645
    March 21-24Valspar Championship5470-71-72-72+16
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC72-75+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonW/D68-3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-71-5--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6369-68-74-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-65-70-72-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4773-67-69-70-5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-70+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.