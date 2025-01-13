Norman Xiong betting profile: The American Express
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 14: Norman Xiong of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Norman Xiong takes the course in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19. He is aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at The RSM Classic.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Xiong has entered The American Express once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 12-under and missing the cut.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Xiong's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
Xiong's recent performances
- In his last five events, Xiong has an average finish of 46th.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Xiong has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Norman Xiong has averaged 311.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Xiong is averaging -1.669 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Xiong has an average of -1.114 in his past five tournaments.
Xiong's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|308.2
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|66.15%
|74.31%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.23
|31.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.39%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|18.99%
|13.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's best finishes
- Xiong teed off in 19 tournaments last season, collecting one top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut seven times, a success rate of 36.8%.
- Last season Xiong put up his best performance at the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Country Club. He shot 16-under and finished ninth (two shots back of the winner).
- Xiong collected 53 points last season, ranking 192nd in the FedExCup standings.
Xiong's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.306
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.669
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.114
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Xiong's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-65
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|9
|65-69-70-68
|-16
|45
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|54
|70-71-72-72
|+1
|6
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|W/D
|68
|-3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|63
|69-68-74-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-65-70-72
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|47
|73-67-69-70
|-5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Xiong as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.