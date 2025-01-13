Nico Echavarria betting profile: The American Express
Nico Echavarria will appear Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he took second in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 38-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Echavarria's average finish has been 65th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- In Echavarria's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 65th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Echavarria's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|1/19/2023
|MC
|70-71-66
|-9
Echavarria's recent performances
- Echavarria has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
- Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 19-under.
- Nico Echavarria has averaged 292.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Echavarria has an average of 3.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 5.409 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
- Echavarria put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 last season, which ranked 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranked 140th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria had a 0.030 mark (101st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Echavarria's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 79th last season, while he averaged 29.03 putts per round (95th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|292.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|70.08%
|76.11%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|29.03
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|9
|28.03%
|28.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.39%
|6.39%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria last season participated in 31 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 61.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he won the title with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria placed 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points last season.
Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).
- Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.998.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort last season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
- At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
- Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.029
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.030
|0.606
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.062
|0.842
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.083
|3.986
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.023
|5.409
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|32
|71-71-66-68
|-16
|27
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|66-67-66-65
|-38
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The American Express.
