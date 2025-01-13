Nico Echavarria betting profile: The American Express

Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).

Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.998.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort last season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that tournament).

At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.