PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nico Echavarria betting profile: The American Express

    Nico Echavarria will appear Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he took second in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 38-under at Waialae Country Club.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Echavarria's average finish has been 65th, and his average score 11-under, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
    • In Echavarria's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 65th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Echavarria's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20246567-70-65-75-11
    1/19/2023MC70-71-66-9

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Echavarria has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in two of those outings.
    • Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 19-under.
    • Nico Echavarria has averaged 292.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Echavarria has an average of 3.986 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 5.409 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    • Echavarria put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.029 last season, which ranked 116th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.4 yards) ranked 140th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranked 48th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Echavarria had a 0.030 mark (101st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Echavarria's 0.083 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 79th last season, while he averaged 29.03 putts per round (95th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4292.2
    Greens in Regulation %3070.08%76.11%
    Putts Per Round9529.0328.6
    Par Breakers928.03%28.33%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.39%6.39%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria last season participated in 31 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 61.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he won the title with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria placed 110th in the FedExCup standings with 367 points last season.

    Echavarria's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.878 (he missed the cut in that event).
    • Echavarria's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.998.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Echavarria's best effort last season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.400 (he finished 21st in that tournament).
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2024, Echavarria recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.575, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Echavarria posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.544) in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.029-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0300.606
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.0620.842
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0833.986
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0235.409

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic267-67-68-65-15--
    January 2-5The Sentry3271-71-66-68-1627
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii266-67-66-65-38300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.