Nick Taylor betting profile: The American Express

Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.115.

Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.655. In that tournament, he finished seventh.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.934). That ranked No. 1 in the field.