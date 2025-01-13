4H AGO
Nick Taylor betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Nick Taylor heads into the 2025 The American Express after shooting 38-under to win the Sony Open in Hawaii in his last tournament.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Taylor's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 11-under, over his last eight appearances at The American Express.
- Taylor last participated in The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 11-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Taylor's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|1/19/2023
|MC
|70-71-69
|-6
|1/20/2022
|33
|69-69-71-68
|-11
|1/21/2021
|47
|68-66-74-73
|-7
|1/16/2020
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|1/17/2019
|40
|70-66-67-72
|-13
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor is averaging -2.287 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 0.878 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranked 154th, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 55th on TOUR with an average of 0.243 per round. Additionally, he ranked 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.79%.
- On the greens, Taylor's -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 109th last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 81st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.2
|290.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|64.79%
|75.62%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.94
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.43%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|16.87%
|12.04%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 38-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Taylor placed 51st in the FedExCup standings with 969 points last season.
Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.115.
- Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.655. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.934). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.243
|2.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.051
|-0.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.042
|-2.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.133
|0.878
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|48
|73-73-66-69
|-11
|14
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|1
|66-68-65-65
|-38
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.