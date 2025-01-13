PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nick Taylor betting profile: The American Express

    Nick Taylor heads into the 2025 The American Express after shooting 38-under to win the Sony Open in Hawaii in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Taylor at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Taylor's average finish has been 35th, and his average score 11-under, over his last eight appearances at The American Express.
    • Taylor last participated in The American Express in 2024, missing the cut with a score of 11-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Taylor's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC68-67-70-11
    1/19/2023MC70-71-69-6
    1/20/20223369-69-71-68-11
    1/21/20214768-66-74-73-7
    1/16/2020MC67-68-74-7
    1/17/20194070-66-67-72-13

    Taylor's recent performances

    • Taylor has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Taylor has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 15-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 290.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor is averaging -2.287 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 0.878 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    • Taylor put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.120 last season (130th on TOUR). His average driving distance (293.2 yards) ranked 154th, while his 63.2% driving accuracy average ranked 77th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 55th on TOUR with an average of 0.243 per round. Additionally, he ranked 152nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.79%.
    • On the greens, Taylor's -0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 109th last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 81st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154293.2290.6
    Greens in Regulation %15264.79%75.62%
    Putts Per Round8128.9430.1
    Par Breakers9124.43%24.69%
    Bogey Avoidance16316.87%12.04%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor participated in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 67.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Taylor's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 38-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Taylor placed 51st in the FedExCup standings with 969 points last season.

    Taylor's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked 25th in the field with a mark of 2.115.
    • Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking fourth in the field at 5.655. In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.781.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.934). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Taylor recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (16.258) at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1200.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2432.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.051-0.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.042-2.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1330.878

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6568-68-70-77+316
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-67-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5468-69-71-72-4--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-67-71-67-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    January 2-5The Sentry4873-73-66-69-1114
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii166-68-65-65-38500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.