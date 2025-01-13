Nick Hardy betting profile: The American Express

Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.067.

Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.