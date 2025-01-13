PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Hardy betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links Jan. 16-19, Nick Hardy will try to build upon his last performance at The American Express. In 2022, he shot 4-under and placed 67th at La Quinta Country Club.

    Latest odds for Hardy at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Hardy finished 67th (with a score of 4-under) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2022).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Hardy's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/20/20226768-71-68-77-4

    Hardy's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Hardy has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He finished 12-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • Nick Hardy has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hardy has an average of -1.762 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -2.745 in his past five tournaments.
    Hardy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season ranked 48th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy sported a 0.223 mark (61st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hardy's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, and his 29.79 putts-per-round average ranked 170th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance60304.5298.5
    Greens in Regulation %2270.50%66.20%
    Putts Per Round17029.7929.2
    Par Breakers11123.82%21.30%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%14.35%

    Hardy's best finishes

    • Hardy took part in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Hardy's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished eighth.
    • Hardy's 148 points last season placed him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.067.
    • Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.
    • Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.253-0.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green610.223-0.813
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.3780.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting135-0.191-1.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.093-2.745

    Hardy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-71-73-73-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4771-73-67-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6671-66-68-78-13
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC76-70+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-77+7--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5771-70-70-69E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-70-72-71-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-70-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6572-70-70-75+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4266-69-70-73-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5270-67-71-73-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5969-67-73-71-83
    July 25-283M Open4667-72-70-70-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3868-67-70-68-717
    September 12-15Procore Championship5071-68-74-72-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-67-70-67-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-71-66-65-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-68-69-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-68-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.