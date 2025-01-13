Nick Hardy betting profile: The American Express
AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 26: Nick Hardy of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 26, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Jan. 16-19, Nick Hardy will try to build upon his last performance at The American Express. In 2022, he shot 4-under and placed 67th at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Hardy finished 67th (with a score of 4-under) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2022).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hardy's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/20/2022
|67
|68-71-68-77
|-4
Hardy's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Hardy has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hardy has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He finished 12-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- Nick Hardy has averaged 298.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hardy has an average of -1.762 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hardy has an average of -2.745 in his past five tournaments.
Hardy's advanced stats and rankings
- Hardy's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.253 last season ranked 48th on TOUR, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 133rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hardy sported a 0.223 mark (61st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hardy's -0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 135th last season, and his 29.79 putts-per-round average ranked 170th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|60
|304.5
|298.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|22
|70.50%
|66.20%
|Putts Per Round
|170
|29.79
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|111
|23.82%
|21.30%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|14.35%
Hardy's best finishes
- Hardy took part in 28 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 28 tournaments, he had a 64.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Hardy's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 16-under and finished eighth.
- Hardy's 148 points last season placed him 163rd in the FedExCup standings.
Hardy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he ranked ninth in the field with a mark of 3.067.
- Hardy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.238. He finished 37th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hardy's best performance last season was in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 1.831. He finished 38th in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Hardy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.030, which ranked 15th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 57th.
- Hardy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship. That ranked eighth in the field.
Hardy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|-0.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|61
|0.223
|-0.813
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.378
|0.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|135
|-0.191
|-1.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.093
|-2.745
Hardy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|71-73-67
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|71-66-68-78
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-70-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-70-72-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|72-70-70-75
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|66-69-70-73
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|70-67-71-73
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|59
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|67-72-70-70
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|17
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-68-74-72
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-67-70-67
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-71-66-65
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hardy as of the start of The American Express.
