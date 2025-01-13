Nick Dunlap betting profile: The American Express

Last season Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.162.

Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 5.442 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that event).