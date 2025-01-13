PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nick Dunlap betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Nick Dunlap, the previous champion in this tournamanet after carding 29-under on the par-72 course at La Quinta Country Club in 2024, looks to repeat in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Dunlap has played The American Express once recently, in 2024. He won the tournament, posting a score of 29-under.

    Dunlap's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024164-65-60-70-29

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dunlap has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 0.399 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 last season, which ranked 149th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranked 40th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dunlap ranked 65th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.205, while he ranked 157th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.26%.
    • On the greens, Dunlap's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, while he averaged 28.57 putts per round (38th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40307.3293.7
    Greens in Regulation %15764.26%48.54%
    Putts Per Round3828.5729.0
    Par Breakers1027.94%22.51%
    Bogey Avoidance15516.58%7.89%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
    • Last season Dunlap's best performance came at The American Express. He shot 29-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Dunlap collected 701 points last season, ranking 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.162.
    • Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 5.442 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
    • Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.245-2.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2051.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1090.963
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.0060.331
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.1550.399

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship3169-72-70-77E103
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-66-70-68-15--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1668-73-70-76-1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1665-76-64E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5576-70-68-71-711
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-67-67-66-1264

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.