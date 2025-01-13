Nick Dunlap betting profile: The American Express
Nick Dunlap, the previous champion in this tournamanet after carding 29-under on the par-72 course at La Quinta Country Club in 2024, looks to repeat in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Dunlap has played The American Express once recently, in 2024. He won the tournament, posting a score of 29-under.
Dunlap's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.
- Over his last five tournaments, Dunlap has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Dunlap has averaged 293.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Dunlap has an average of 0.331 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 0.399 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.245 last season, which ranked 149th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.3 yards) ranked 40th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dunlap ranked 65th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.205, while he ranked 157th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 64.26%.
- On the greens, Dunlap's -0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 101st last season, while he averaged 28.57 putts per round (38th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.3
|293.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|64.26%
|48.54%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.57
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.94%
|22.51%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.58%
|7.89%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 16 times (66.7%).
- Last season Dunlap's best performance came at The American Express. He shot 29-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Dunlap collected 701 points last season, ranking 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dunlap posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (June 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 3.162.
- Dunlap's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, as he put up a 5.442 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 28th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dunlap's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.103.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.969, his best mark last season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
- Dunlap delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.048) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked 11th in the field.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.245
|-2.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.205
|1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.109
|0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|0.331
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.155
|0.399
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|65-76-64
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|55
|76-70-68-71
|-7
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|64
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.