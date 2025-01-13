Nate Lashley betting profile: The American Express

Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that event).

Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.816. He finished 16th in that event.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished third.