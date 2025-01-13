Nate Lashley betting profile: The American Express
HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nate Lashley concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 seeking a better finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last seven trips to The American Express, Lashley has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2024.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Lashley's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|1/19/2023
|MC
|69-71-73
|-3
|1/20/2022
|MC
|77-73-72
|+6
|1/21/2021
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|1/16/2020
|W/D
|77
|+5
|1/17/2019
|12
|72-68-66-65
|-17
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- Nate Lashley has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 1.830 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season, which ranked 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranked 157th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley had a 0.212 mark (63rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lashley's 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 88th last season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranked 141st.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|293.0
|294.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|35
|69.97%
|76.04%
|Putts Per Round
|141
|29.35
|30.7
|Par Breakers
|121
|23.50%
|19.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|42
|13.21%
|9.72%
Lashley's best finishes
- Lashley participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times (48.1%).
- Last season Lashley had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished third with a score of 11-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Lashley collected 393 points last season, ranking 102nd in the FedExCup standings.
Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that event).
- Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.816. He finished 16th in that event.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished third.
- Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|148
|-0.243
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.212
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.219
|1.248
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|0.047
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.236
|1.830
Lashley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-67-66
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|73-67-70-67
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-70-67-72
|-11
|135
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|72-68-66-68
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-72-73-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-14
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-71
|-5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|71-69-72-66
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|59
|67-69-67-74
|-3
|5
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|69-69-72-68
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|61
|68-68-71-72
|-5
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-72-65-70
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|55
|68-70-75-68
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|67-69-68-68
|-8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of The American Express.
