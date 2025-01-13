PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

HONOLULU, HAWAII - JANUARY 11: Nate Lashley of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2025 at Waialae Country Club on January 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Nate Lashley concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 37th-place finish. He heads into the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Lashley at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last seven trips to The American Express, Lashley has an average score of 15-under, with an average finish of 21st.
    • Lashley missed the cut (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express in 2024.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Lashley's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC72-67-66-11
    1/19/2023MC69-71-73-3
    1/20/2022MC77-73-72+6
    1/21/2021MC73-78+7
    1/16/2020W/D77+5
    1/17/20191272-68-66-65-17

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Lashley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • Nate Lashley has averaged 294.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lashley is averaging 1.830 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Lashley .

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.243 last season, which ranked 148th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.0 yards) ranked 157th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lashley had a 0.212 mark (63rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lashley's 0.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 88th last season, and his 29.35 putts-per-round average ranked 141st.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157293.0294.9
    Greens in Regulation %3569.97%76.04%
    Putts Per Round14129.3530.7
    Par Breakers12123.50%19.79%
    Bogey Avoidance4213.21%9.72%

    Lashley's best finishes

    • Lashley participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 13 times (48.1%).
    • Last season Lashley had his best performance at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished third with a score of 11-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Lashley collected 393 points last season, ranking 102nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Lashley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 38th in the field with a mark of 1.175 (he finished 39th in that event).
    • Lashley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in March 2024 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 7.644. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lashley's best effort last season was in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.816. He finished 16th in that event.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Lashley posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.909, which ranked sixth in the field). In that event, he finished third.
    • Lashley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him 13th in the field.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee148-0.243-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.2120.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.2191.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting880.0470.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2361.830

    Lashley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-67-66-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open373-67-70-67-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-68-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC72-70-2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-70-67-72-11135
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2172-68-66-68-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3972-72-73-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-142
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-71-5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4271-69-72-66-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-72E--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-73+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship5967-69-67-74-35
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5569-69-72-68-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship6168-68-71-72-5--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-72-65-70-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1670-66-63-71-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5568-70-75-68-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC71-70-1--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-73+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3767-69-68-68-816

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.