Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The American Express

Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Thorbjornsen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 322.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Thorbjornsen has an average of 2.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.