Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 24, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
In his last competition at The RSM Classic, Michael Thorbjornsen finished the weekend at 13-under, good for an eighth-place finish. He competes in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 seeking a higher finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing at The American Express in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top 10 in two of his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Thorbjornsen has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Michael Thorbjornsen has averaged 322.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 2.215 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thorbjornsen has an average of 2.161 in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|316.3
|322.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|72.03%
|70.74%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.38
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.97%
|27.41%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|11.88%
|12.96%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's best finishes
- Thorbjornsen participated in 10 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut five times (50%).
- Last season Thorbjornsen's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he shot 24-under and finished second.
- Thorbjornsen's 232 points last season ranked him 137th in the FedExCup standings.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.791
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|2.215
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|2.161
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Thorbjornsen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|72-64-66-70
|-8
|20
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|2
|67-64-66-63
|-24
|208
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|66-77
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|71-66-70-78
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|63-69-69-68
|-19
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|W/D
|67
|-4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|8
|64-69-67-69
|-13
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of The American Express.
