Michael Kim betting profile: The American Express
Michael Kim looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Kim's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 15-under, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
- Kim finished sixth (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kim's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|1/19/2023
|MC
|67-70-75
|-4
|1/21/2021
|MC
|78-73
|+7
Kim's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
- Michael Kim has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim is averaging 1.743 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 5.508 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranked 70th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 37th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.311, while he ranked 28th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.16%.
- On the greens, Kim's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 78th on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 26.68% of the time (27th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|302.9
|304.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|28
|70.16%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|27
|26.68%
|27.16%
|Bogey Avoidance
|34
|13.03%
|9.57%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim played 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 51.7%.
- Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot 18-under and finished fifth at the Shriners Children's Open.
- Kim earned 325 points last season, which ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.868.
- Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.539 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.549 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
- Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.239
|1.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.311
|1.756
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.027
|0.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|78
|0.084
|1.743
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.184
|5.508
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-63-70-65
|-25
|92
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-68-77-72
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|72-68-67-69
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|68-80
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-67-72-73
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|64
|71-70-70-70
|+1
|4
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|70-68-69-68
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-68-70-67
|-11
|25
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|71-68-66-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|65-71-70-75
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|68-68-76
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|66-74
|-4
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-70-68-62
|-18
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|71-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|65-69-68-68
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-65
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.
