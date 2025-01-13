Michael Kim betting profile: The American Express

Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.

Michael Kim has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim is averaging 1.743 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.