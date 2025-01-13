PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Michael Kim betting profile: The American Express

    Michael Kim looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Kim's average finish has been 26th, and his average score 15-under, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
    • Kim finished sixth (with a score of 25-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Kim's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024665-63-70-65-25
    1/19/2023MC67-70-75-4
    1/21/2021MC78-73+7

    Kim's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished in the top five once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
    • Michael Kim has averaged 304.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim is averaging 1.743 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 5.508 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.239 last season, which ranked 147th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (302.9 yards) ranked 70th, and his 58.1% driving accuracy average ranked 148th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kim ranked 37th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.311, while he ranked 28th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.16%.
    • On the greens, Kim's 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 78th on TOUR last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd. He broke par 26.68% of the time (27th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70302.9304.4
    Greens in Regulation %2870.16%75.00%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.2
    Par Breakers2726.68%27.16%
    Bogey Avoidance3413.03%9.57%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim played 29 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 51.7%.
    • Last season Kim's best performance came when he shot 18-under and finished fifth at the Shriners Children's Open.
    • Kim earned 325 points last season, which ranked him 116th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kim's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.868.
    • Kim's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.539 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kim's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 2.549 mark ranked ninth in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Kim delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.634 (his best mark last season), which ranked 11th in the field. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • Kim posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.2391.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3111.756
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.0270.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting780.0841.743
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1845.508

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express665-63-70-65-2592
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-68-77-72-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-74+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-75+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2372-68-67-69-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC68-80+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-67-72-73-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open6471-70-70-70+14
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1470-68-69-68-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-68-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-68-70-67-1125
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-70+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1471-68-66-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5265-71-70-75-77
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-68-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC71-67-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-71-1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipW/D68-68-76+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-71-3--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-70-68-62-18--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3071-68-70-67-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-71-68-66-11--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1165-69-68-68-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-65-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The American Express.

