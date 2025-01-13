Max McGreevy betting profile: The American Express
KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MAY 21: Max McGreevy tees off on the 11th hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship at Blue Hills Country Club on May 21, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy tries for a better result in the 2025 The American Express having failed to make the cut at La Quinta Country Club in 2023.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- McGreevy has missed the cut in his last two appearances at The American Express.
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
McGreevy's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|72-72-69
|-3
|1/20/2022
|MC
|74-67-74
|-1
McGreevy's recent performances
- Over his last five events, McGreevy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five appearances, McGreevy has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 11-under in his last five appearances.
- Max McGreevy has averaged 302.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McGreevy is averaging 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McGreevy has an average of 3.407 in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|312.3
|302.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|77.08%
|76.54%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.00
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|-
|30.56%
|24.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|10.42%
|9.57%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's best finishes
- McGreevy, who took part in two tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those two tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season McGreevy had his best performance at the Black Desert Championship, where he finished 11th with a score of 15-under (eight shots back of the winner).
McGreevy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.566 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.858. He finished 30th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy posted his best mark last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 1.450.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McGreevy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.423), which ranked 24th in the field.
- McGreevy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.827
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.572
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.784
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|3.407
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McGreevy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-66-71-66
|-14
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|68-68-64-69
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of The American Express.
