Max McGreevy betting profile: The American Express

Last season McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he posted a 3.566 mark, which ranked him 10th in the field. He finished 11th in that tournament.

McGreevy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.858. He finished 30th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McGreevy posted his best mark last season at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), ranking 17th in the field with a mark of 1.450.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McGreevy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (2.423), which ranked 24th in the field.