PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at The Sentry, Max Greyserman posted a 24th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Greyserman has played The American Express once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 14-under and finishing 56th.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Greyserman's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20245667-68-66-73-14

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Max Greyserman has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 5.924 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 5.008 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Greyserman .

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 last season, which ranked 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Greyserman ranked 104th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.013, while he ranked 60th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.54%.
    • On the greens, Greyserman registered a 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him second on TOUR, while he ranked 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38. He broke par 27.27% of the time (18th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0300.2
    Greens in Regulation %6068.54%64.33%
    Putts Per Round2428.3827.6
    Par Breakers1827.27%28.36%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.20%7.02%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
    • Last season Greyserman had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 19-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Greyserman collected 1041 points last season, placing 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.662 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 3.614 mark ranked 24th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
    • At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.383 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1801.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.013-0.918
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.072-1.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7495.924
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8705.008

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express5667-68-66-73-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational764-66-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry2470-67-63-72-2043

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.