Max Greyserman betting profile: The American Express
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at The Sentry, Max Greyserman posted a 24th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express aiming for better results.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Greyserman has played The American Express once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 14-under and finishing 56th.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Greyserman's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has posted two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Max Greyserman has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 5.924 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 5.008 Strokes Gained: Total.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.180 last season, which ranked 63rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.0 yards) ranked 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Greyserman ranked 104th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.013, while he ranked 60th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.54%.
- On the greens, Greyserman registered a 0.749 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him second on TOUR, while he ranked 24th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38. He broke par 27.27% of the time (18th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|68.54%
|64.33%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.38
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.27%
|28.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.20%
|7.02%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman took part in 26 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times (73.1%).
- Last season Greyserman had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 19-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Greyserman collected 1041 points last season, placing 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Greyserman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.662 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 3.614 mark ranked 24th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that tournament).
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.383 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Greyserman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.180
|1.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|-0.918
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.072
|-1.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.749
|5.924
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.870
|5.008
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|64-66-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|24
|70-67-63-72
|-20
|43
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The American Express.
