Max Greyserman betting profile: The American Express

Last season Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the John Deere Classic, where his 6.662 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Greyserman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the 3M Open, where his 3.614 mark ranked 24th in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Greyserman's best effort last season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.608 (he finished seventh in that tournament).

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Greyserman posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 10.383 (his best mark last season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.