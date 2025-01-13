PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Matti Schmid betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matti Schmid betting profile: The American Express

    Matti Schmid hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.

    Latest odds for Schmid at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last two appearances at The American Express, Schmid has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 23-under.
    • In 2024, Schmid missed the cut (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Schmid's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC69-67-71-9
    1/19/2023664-72-65-64-23

    Schmid's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Schmid has finished in the top five twice.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
    • Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schmid has an average of 4.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 6.700 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Schmid .

    Schmid's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 last season, which ranked 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranked 35th, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranked 110th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid ranked 100th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.035, while he ranked 41st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.73%.
    • On the greens, Schmid's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 46th last season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranked 134th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance35308.2311.9
    Greens in Regulation %4169.73%75.69%
    Putts Per Round13429.3130.0
    Par Breakers1727.28%28.13%
    Bogey Avoidance8814.25%10.76%

    Schmid's best finishes

    • Schmid last season participated in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Schmid had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished third with a score of 19-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Schmid ranked 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points last season.

    Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Schmid put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.975. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • Schmid put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.699, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
    • Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.

    Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2593.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1000.0350.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.243-1.377
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting460.2604.045
    Average Strokes Gained: Total720.3116.700

    Schmid's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-67-71-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-70+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-72+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1067-65-68-73-1535
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-68-72-72-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1770-71-68-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-69-70-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open6969-72-73-76+23
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1170-70-67-67-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC70-68-72--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC68-69-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-69E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5266-72-72-71-77
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-72E--
    July 25-283M Open1270-70-65-68-1156
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2668-75-69-67-5--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6468-67-75-70E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5868-69-78-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1670-66-67-68-17--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship570-67-67-62-18--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open364-65-70-66-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6170-64-73-75-2--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.