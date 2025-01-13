Matti Schmid betting profile: The American Express

Over his last five events, Schmid has finished in the top five twice.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.

Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Schmid has an average of 4.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.