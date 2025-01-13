4H AGO
Matti Schmid betting profile: The American Express
Matti Schmid hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after missing the cut in the same event in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last two appearances at The American Express, Schmid has an average finish of sixth, and an average score of 23-under.
- In 2024, Schmid missed the cut (with a score of 9-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Schmid's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|1/19/2023
|6
|64-72-65-64
|-23
Schmid's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Schmid has finished in the top five twice.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Schmid has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 13-under.
- Off the tee, Matti Schmid has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schmid has an average of 4.045 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Schmid has an average of 6.700 in his past five tournaments.
Schmid's advanced stats and rankings
- Schmid delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.259 last season, which ranked 47th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (308.2 yards) ranked 35th, and his 61% driving accuracy average ranked 110th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schmid ranked 100th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.035, while he ranked 41st with a Greens in Regulation rate of 69.73%.
- On the greens, Schmid's 0.260 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 46th last season, and his 29.31 putts-per-round average ranked 134th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|308.2
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|41
|69.73%
|75.69%
|Putts Per Round
|134
|29.31
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|17
|27.28%
|28.13%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|14.25%
|10.76%
Schmid's best finishes
- Schmid last season participated in 28 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Schmid had his best performance at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished third with a score of 19-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Schmid ranked 125th in the FedExCup standings with 283 points last season.
Schmid's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Schmid put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Black Desert Championship, ranking third in the field at 4.975. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- Schmid put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the 3M Open (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field with a mark of 4.124.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schmid produced his best effort last season at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, ranking 12th in the field at 2.843. In that event, he finished 52nd.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Schmid posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.699, his best mark last season. That ranked him fifth in the field (he finished fifth in that event).
- Schmid posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.288) in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that event.
Schmid's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.259
|3.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|0.035
|0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-1.377
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|46
|0.260
|4.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.311
|6.700
Schmid's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-67-71
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|10
|67-65-68-73
|-15
|35
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|70-71-68-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-69-70-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|69
|69-72-73-76
|+2
|3
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|70-70-67-67
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|70-68
|-72
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|66-72-72-71
|-7
|7
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|70-70-65-68
|-11
|56
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|26
|68-75-69-67
|-5
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|68-67-75-70
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|58
|68-69-78-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|70-66-67-68
|-17
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|5
|70-67-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|64-65-70-66
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|61
|70-64-73-75
|-2
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Schmid as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.