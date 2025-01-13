Matteo Manassero betting profile: The American Express
In his last tournament at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, Matteo Manassero posted an 18th-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express looking for a better finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- This is Manassero's first time competing at The American Express in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Manassero's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Manassero has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Manassero has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Matteo Manassero has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Manassero is averaging -1.861 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Manassero is averaging -0.503 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Manassero's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|298.8
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.33%
|35.19%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|27.78%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|23.33%
|14.51%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's best finishes
- Manassero did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he participated in four tournaments).
- In those four events, he made the cut three times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season Manassero's best performance came at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he shot 12-under and finished 15th.
Manassero's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|3.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.602
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.861
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.503
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Manassero's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-75
|+14
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|15
|67-63-68-70
|-12
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-70-74
|+6
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Manassero as of the start of The American Express.
