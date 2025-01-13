Matteo Manassero betting profile: The American Express

Over his last five events, Manassero has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Manassero has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five events.

He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.

Matteo Manassero has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Manassero is averaging -1.861 Strokes Gained: Putting.