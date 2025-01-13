Matt McCarty betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Matt McCarty will appear Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his last tournament he finished 65th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 4-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In the past five years, this is McCarty's first time playing at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
McCarty's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarty has finished first once.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, McCarty has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 12-under.
- Off the tee, Matt McCarty has averaged 297.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McCarty is averaging -0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.2
|297.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.15%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.08
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.46%
|23.26%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|12.15%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty participated in four tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season McCarty's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 23-under and won the title (his only win last season).
McCarty's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season McCarty's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he delivered a 3.727 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- McCarty put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking 24th in the field at 2.151. In that event, he finished first.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarty's best performance last season was at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he produced a 2.662 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, McCarty posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.584 (his best mark last season), which ranked sixth in the field. He finished in that event.
- McCarty delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|0.944
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.072
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-0.018
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|53
|74-67-71-72
|-8
|11
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|65
|69-66-69-72
|-4
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.