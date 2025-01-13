Matt Kuchar betting profile: The American Express
In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar finished the weekend at 10-under, good for a 21st-place finish. He competes in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 aiming for a better finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Kuchar has played The American Express once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 11-under and missing the cut.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kuchar's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Kuchar has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.153 in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.228 last season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranked 174th, while his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar ranked 128th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.124, while he ranked 106th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.44%.
- On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He broke par 21.61% of the time (164th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|174
|288.3
|287.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|106
|66.44%
|61.76%
|Putts Per Round
|82
|28.95
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|164
|21.61%
|19.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|46
|13.32%
|9.80%
Kuchar's best finishes
- Kuchar teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 51.9%.
- Last season Kuchar had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (two shots back of the winner).
- Kuchar collected 382 points last season, placing 105th in the FedExCup standings.
Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kuchar put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.269.
- Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053. He finished third in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.763.
- At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
- Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked third in the field.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.228
|-0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|128
|-0.124
|1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|29
|0.245
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|-0.912
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.245
|1.153
Kuchar's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-67-65
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-70-71
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|75-67-70-72
|E
|8
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|69-72-75-71
|+3
|26
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|75-71-74-74
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-71-75-71
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-68-71-69
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|68-67-63-71
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|64-64-70-71
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-64-72-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|67-66-67-69
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|37
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|64-72-62
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-68-67-68
|-10
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.