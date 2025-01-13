PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Kuchar betting profile: The American Express

    In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Matt Kuchar finished the weekend at 10-under, good for a 21st-place finish. He competes in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 aiming for a better finish.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Kuchar has played The American Express once in recent years (in 2024), posting a score of 11-under and missing the cut.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Kuchar's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC73-67-65-11

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Kuchar has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 7-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matt Kuchar has averaged 287.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.912 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kuchar has an average of 1.153 in his past five tournaments.
    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.228 last season (143rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (288.3 yards) ranked 174th, while his 66.1% driving accuracy average ranked 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kuchar ranked 128th on TOUR, posting an average mark of -0.124, while he ranked 106th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.44%.
    • On the greens, Kuchar delivered a 0.351 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 29th on TOUR, while he ranked 82nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.95. He broke par 21.61% of the time (164th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance174288.3287.5
    Greens in Regulation %10666.44%61.76%
    Putts Per Round8228.9530.4
    Par Breakers16421.61%19.61%
    Bogey Avoidance4613.32%9.80%

    Kuchar's best finishes

    • Kuchar teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 14 times, a success rate of 51.9%.
    • Last season Kuchar had his best performance at the 3M Open, where he finished third with a score of 15-under (two shots back of the winner).
    • Kuchar collected 382 points last season, placing 105th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kuchar's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Kuchar put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking in the field at 2.269.
    • Kuchar's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 10.053. He finished third in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kuchar's best effort last season was at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.763.
    • At the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, Kuchar recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.411, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished 12th in that tournament).
    • Kuchar delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.922) in July 2024 at the 3M Open. That ranked third in the field.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.228-0.087
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green128-0.1241.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green290.2450.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.351-0.912
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.2451.153

    Kuchar's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-67-65-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3969-70-71-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-72+2--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-70+2--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4975-67-70-72E8
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-69-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3469-72-75-71+326
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-69-73-68-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC75-73+8--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3375-71-74-74+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-71-75-71+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-68-71-69-1032
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M Open368-67-63-71-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1264-64-70-71-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-64-72-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1467-66-67-69-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3768-69-69-68-6--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3070-67-68-71-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational964-72-62E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-68-67-68-1036

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.