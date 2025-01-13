Isaiah Salinda betting profile: The American Express
Isaiah Salinda is in the field for the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Salinda has played The American Express once recently, in 2020. He missed the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Salinda's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/16/2020
|MC
|67-70-72
|-7
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Salinda has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Isaiah Salinda has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda is averaging -0.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Salinda is averaging -2.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
Salinda's best Strokes Gained performances
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of The American Express.
