Isaiah Salinda betting profile: The American Express

Salinda has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Salinda has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those three times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Isaiah Salinda has averaged 310.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Salinda is averaging -0.301 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.