Mark Hubbard betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
After he finished 47th in this tournament in 2024, Mark Hubbard has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Hubbard's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 14-under, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
- Hubbard last played at The American Express in 2024, finishing 47th with a score of 16-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hubbard's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|1/19/2023
|MC
|67-71-69
|-9
|1/21/2021
|MC
|68-76
|E
|1/16/2020
|43
|69-71-67-69
|-12
Hubbard's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has finished in the top five once.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
- Mark Hubbard has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard is averaging 0.476 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 3.270 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 last season, which ranked 98th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranked 35th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.249.
- On the greens, Hubbard registered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 25.03% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|146
|294.7
|296.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|72
|68.18%
|74.17%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|73
|25.03%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|82
|14.09%
|13.06%
Hubbard's best finishes
- Hubbard took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 25 times.
- Last season Hubbard's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 142-under and finished third in that event.
- Hubbard accumulated 737 points last season, which ranked him 65th in the FedExCup standings.
Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.
- Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.929 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
- At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.794), which ranked second in the field.
- Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.054
|1.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|1.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|108
|-0.024
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|98
|0.017
|0.476
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.297
|3.270
Hubbard's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|70-66-66-70
|-16
|9
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|69-72-71-69
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|69-68-65
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|70-70-72-68
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|69-65-73-72
|-5
|9
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|68-72-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|68-73-72-68
|-7
|38
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|69-68-72-67
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-70-70-70
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|3
|61-70-64-69
|-142
|105
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|52
|71-65-67-71
|-10
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|65-68-73-69
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|65
|71-71-71-74
|+7
|4
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-68-70-70
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|74-69-70-76
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|52
|71-69-69-72
|-7
|7
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|32
|68-68-69-66
|-13
|24
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|72-72-68-70
|+2
|18
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|69-66-74-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|14
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|67-73-66-69
|-5
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|3
|68-67-68-66
|-15
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|70-69-67-69
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.