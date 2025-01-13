PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard betting profile: The American Express

    After he finished 47th in this tournament in 2024, Mark Hubbard has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Hubbard's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 14-under, over his last five appearances at The American Express.
    • Hubbard last played at The American Express in 2024, finishing 47th with a score of 16-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Hubbard's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20244770-66-66-70-16
    1/19/2023MC67-71-69-9
    1/21/2021MC68-76E
    1/16/20204369-71-67-69-12

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hubbard has finished in the top five once.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of 10-under across his last five events.
    • Mark Hubbard has averaged 296.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard is averaging 0.476 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Hubbard is averaging 3.270 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.054 last season, which ranked 98th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.7 yards) ranked 146th, and his 66.7% driving accuracy average ranked 35th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hubbard ranked 53rd on TOUR with a mark of 0.249.
    • On the greens, Hubbard registered a 0.017 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 98th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.89, and he ranked 73rd by breaking par 25.03% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance146294.7296.8
    Greens in Regulation %7268.18%74.17%
    Putts Per Round7228.8929.3
    Par Breakers7325.03%28.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8214.09%13.06%

    Hubbard's best finishes

    • Hubbard took part in 29 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 25 times.
    • Last season Hubbard's best performance came at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. He shot 142-under and finished third in that event.
    • Hubbard accumulated 737 points last season, which ranked him 65th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hubbard's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.
    • Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.929 (he finished 35th in that tournament).
    • At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.794), which ranked second in the field.
    • Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.288) at the Shriners Children's Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0541.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2491.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green108-0.024-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting980.0170.476
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.2973.270

    Hubbard's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express4770-66-66-70-169
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2069-72-71-69-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am469-68-65-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5370-70-72-68-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta4869-65-73-72-59
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6468-72-73-70-14
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3168-73-72-68-738
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3169-68-72-67-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-68-71-72-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-70-70-70-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans361-70-64-69-142105
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5271-65-67-71-106
    May 16-19PGA Championship2665-68-73-69-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6571-71-71-74+74
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-68-70-70-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open5074-69-70-76+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5271-69-69-72-77
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3268-68-69-66-1324
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-70+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6172-72-68-70+218
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6369-66-74-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-69-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1464-69-68-68-15--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4167-73-66-69-5--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship368-67-68-66-15--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3570-69-67-69-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2168-67-70-65-1036

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.