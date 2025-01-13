Mark Hubbard betting profile: The American Express

Last season Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 3.133 mark ranked 12th in the field.

Hubbard's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in January 2024 at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.379. He finished 20th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hubbard's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 2.929 (he finished 35th in that tournament).

At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, Hubbard delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.794), which ranked second in the field.