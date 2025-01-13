Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The American Express
At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mackenzie Hughes struggled, failing to make the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over Hughes' last two trips to the The American Express, he has missed the cut each time.
- In 2020, Hughes failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hughes' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/16/2020
|MC
|71-69-70
|-6
Hughes' recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Hughes has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 2.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of 4.433 in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 last season ranked 153rd on TOUR, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranked 173rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes ranked 136th on TOUR with a mark of -0.192.
- On the greens, Hughes registered a 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.89, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|117
|298.2
|298.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|162
|63.68%
|73.46%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.89
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|142
|22.69%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.46%
|10.49%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes took part in 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 84.6%.
- Last season Hughes' best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 9-under and finished third.
- Hughes placed 48th in the FedExCup standings with 1026 points last season.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.
- Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.242.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478 (he finished 31st in that event).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.615). That ranked second in the field.
- Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.289
|-1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|136
|-0.192
|1.660
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|4
|0.444
|1.551
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|3
|0.742
|2.343
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|36
|0.705
|4.433
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-82
|+14
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|65-72-69-65
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|66-66-69-72
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|69-74-75-68
|+2
|115
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|64-72-70-68
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|67-69-69-66
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|70-71-70-69
|E
|22
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|4
|70-67-66-72
|-13
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|8
|65-72-68-64
|-19
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|67
|68-69-71-77
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-67-65-68
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The American Express.
