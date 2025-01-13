PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The American Express

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The American Express

    At the Sony Open in Hawaii, Mackenzie Hughes struggled, failing to make the cut at Waialae Country Club. He is seeking a bounce-back performance in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Hughes at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over Hughes' last two trips to the The American Express, he has missed the cut each time.
    • In 2020, Hughes failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Hughes' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/16/2020MC71-69-70-6

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Hughes has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 2.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hughes has an average of 4.433 in his past five tournaments.
    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.289 last season ranked 153rd on TOUR, and his 54.8% driving accuracy average ranked 173rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hughes ranked 136th on TOUR with a mark of -0.192.
    • On the greens, Hughes registered a 0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him third on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a putts-per-round average of 27.89, and he ranked 142nd by breaking par 22.69% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance117298.2298.8
    Greens in Regulation %16263.68%73.46%
    Putts Per Round627.8929.2
    Par Breakers14222.69%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.46%10.49%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes took part in 26 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 84.6%.
    • Last season Hughes' best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 9-under and finished third.
    • Hughes placed 48th in the FedExCup standings with 1026 points last season.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), ranking fourth in the field at 4.306.
    • Hughes posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Procore Championship (September 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.242.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best effort last season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478 (he finished 31st in that event).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.615). That ranked second in the field.
    • Hughes delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.547) at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.289-1.121
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green136-0.1921.660
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green40.4441.551
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting30.7422.343
    Average Strokes Gained: Total360.7054.433

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-71+5--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC72-82+14--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3665-72-69-65-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4666-66-69-72-78
    July 18-20The Open Championship1669-74-75-68+2115
    July 25-283M Open1964-72-70-68-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2867-69-69-66-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5870-71-70-69E22
    September 12-15Procore Championship470-67-66-72-13--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship865-72-68-64-19--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship6768-69-71-77+1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic568-67-65-68-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-75+8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.