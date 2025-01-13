Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The American Express

Over his last five appearances, Hughes has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Hughes has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has carded an average score of 11-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 298.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Hughes has an average of 2.343 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.