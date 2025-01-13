Luke List betting profile: The American Express
In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Luke List posted a 72nd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express aiming to improve on that finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- List's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 11-under, over his last seven appearances at The American Express.
- List last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 8-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
List's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|73-67-68
|-8
|1/20/2022
|22
|70-70-66-69
|-13
|1/21/2021
|21
|69-68-68-72
|-11
|1/16/2020
|MC
|70-72-68
|-6
|1/17/2019
|MC
|71-71-67
|-7
List's recent performances
- Over his last five events, List has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.837 Strokes Gained: Total.
List's advanced stats and rankings
- List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 last season ranked 81st on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List had a -0.160 mark (133rd on TOUR).
- On the greens, List's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 103rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranked 156th. He broke par 23.59% of the time (119th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|59
|304.7
|301.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|77
|67.97%
|60.46%
|Putts Per Round
|156
|29.49
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|119
|23.59%
|17.65%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|14.36%
|9.80%
List's best finishes
- List took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season List put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 14-under (three shots back of the winner).
- List's 601 points last season ranked him 75th in the FedExCup standings.
List's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.137.
- List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 6.128 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.658). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
- List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
List's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.103
|1.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|133
|-0.160
|-2.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|162
|-0.250
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.010
|-1.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.316
|-0.837
List's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|70-68-74-74
|-2
|7
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|72-67-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|2
|65-69-68-68
|-14
|375
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|56
|69-78-72-79
|+10
|10
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|75-75-71-74
|+7
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-19
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|67-69-66-68
|-14
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|70-70-73-72
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|70-67-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|69-67-67-67
|-10
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|54
|70-68-71-71
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|63-72-64
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|72
|71-66-72-71
|E
|3
All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.