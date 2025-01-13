PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Luke List betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Luke List posted a 72nd-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for List at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • List's average finish has been 28th, and his average score 11-under, over his last seven appearances at The American Express.
    • List last played at The American Express in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 8-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    List's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/2023MC73-67-68-8
    1/20/20222270-70-66-69-13
    1/21/20212169-68-68-72-11
    1/16/2020MC70-72-68-6
    1/17/2019MC71-71-67-7

    List's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, List has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • List has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Luke List has averaged 301.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -1.079 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, List is averaging -0.837 Strokes Gained: Total.
    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.103 last season ranked 81st on TOUR, and his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 105th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, List had a -0.160 mark (133rd on TOUR).
    • On the greens, List's -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 103rd on TOUR last season, and his 29.49 putts-per-round average ranked 156th. He broke par 23.59% of the time (119th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance59304.7301.5
    Greens in Regulation %7767.97%60.46%
    Putts Per Round15629.4930.3
    Par Breakers11923.59%17.65%
    Bogey Avoidance9014.36%9.80%

    List's best finishes

    • List took part in 28 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 28 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season List put up his best performance at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished second with a score of 14-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • List's 601 points last season ranked him 75th in the FedExCup standings.

    List's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.137.
    • List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 6.128 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.658). That ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.284) in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.1031.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.160-2.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green162-0.2500.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.010-1.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Total142-0.316-0.837

    List's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5070-68-74-74-27
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2672-67-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC72-69-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational265-69-68-68-14375
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-72E--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5669-78-72-79+1010
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3875-75-71-74+720
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-1916
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3067-69-66-68-1421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-77+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6770-70-73-72-33
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-72+1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-69-1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC67-76+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4270-67-70-69-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC68-74E--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4169-68-72-66-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1669-67-67-67-10--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship5470-68-71-71-8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1163-72-64E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii7271-66-72-71E3

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of The American Express.

