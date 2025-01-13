Luke List betting profile: The American Express

Last season List posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking sixth in the field at 3.137.

List's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he delivered a 6.128 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished second in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, List's best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, as he put up a 2.338 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, List recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.658). That ranked No. 1 in the field.