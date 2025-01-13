Lucas Glover betting profile: The American Express
Lucas Glover hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 21st-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last seven trips to The American Express, Glover has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 29th.
- In Glover's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Glover's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|69-72-73
|-2
|1/20/2022
|33
|66-69-69-73
|-11
|1/21/2021
|MC
|71-73
|E
|1/16/2020
|MC
|67-76-65
|-8
|1/17/2019
|12
|68-68-68-67
|-17
Glover's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Glover has finished in the top five once.
- Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
- Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Glover is averaging 0.349 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 7.448 in his past five tournaments.
Glover's advanced stats and rankings
- Glover had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranked 170th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover had a 0.710 mark (fifth on TOUR).
- On the greens, Glover registered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|170
|289.9
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|50
|69.12%
|78.06%
|Putts Per Round
|91
|29.01
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|144
|22.58%
|25.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|37
|13.08%
|7.22%
Glover's best finishes
- Glover teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
- In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Glover's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
- With 596 points last season, Glover finished 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Glover's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.960 (he finished 30th in that event).
- Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
- Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.
Glover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|112
|-0.017
|1.139
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.710
|6.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|-0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.215
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.646
|7.448
Glover's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|73-74-66
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|35
|69-71-68-73
|-3
|25
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|68-71-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|73-70-74-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|11
|68-69-72-69
|-6
|70
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-72-70-72
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-73-72-75
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|69-69-68-71
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|71-70-73-69
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-68-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-70-71-67
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-79
|+13
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|70-67-71-66
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|64-68-67-69
|-16
|37
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-70-69-71
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|65-67-68-66
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|69-66-68-62
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|72-68-70-65
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|42
|68-67-66-77
|-6
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|30
|71-70-68-65
|-8
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|21
|67-69-64-70
|-10
|36
All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.