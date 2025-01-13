PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Lucas Glover betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Lucas Glover hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 21st-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last seven trips to The American Express, Glover has an average score of 12-under, with an average finish of 29th.
    • In Glover's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Glover's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/19/2023MC69-72-73-2
    1/20/20223366-69-69-73-11
    1/21/2021MC71-73E
    1/16/2020MC67-76-65-8
    1/17/20191268-68-68-67-17

    Glover's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Glover has finished in the top five once.
    • Glover has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 11-under.
    • Off the tee, Lucas Glover has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Glover is averaging 0.349 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Glover has an average of 7.448 in his past five tournaments.
    Glover's advanced stats and rankings

    • Glover had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.017 last season, which ranked 112th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (289.9 yards) ranked 170th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Glover had a 0.710 mark (fifth on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Glover registered a -0.215 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a putts-per-round average of 29.01, and he ranked 144th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance170289.9300.7
    Greens in Regulation %5069.12%78.06%
    Putts Per Round9129.0129.8
    Par Breakers14422.58%25.28%
    Bogey Avoidance3713.08%7.22%

    Glover's best finishes

    • Glover teed off in 27 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Glover's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship. He shot 19-under and finished third in that event.
    • With 596 points last season, Glover finished 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Glover's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.960 (he finished 30th in that event).
    • Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.
    • Glover delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship (which ranked him third in the field). In that tournament, he finished third.

    Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee112-0.0171.139
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.7106.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.168-0.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.2150.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.6467.448

    Glover's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5873-74-66-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3569-71-68-73-325
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches3568-71-70-67-819
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3073-70-74-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1168-69-72-69-670
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-72-70-72-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-73-72-75+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3369-69-68-71-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1671-70-73-69-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-68-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-70-71-67-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-79+13--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4470-67-71-66-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2364-68-67-69-1637
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-78+13--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-71+1--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-70-69-71-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship365-67-68-66-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship369-66-68-62-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2472-68-70-65-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship4268-67-66-77-6--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3071-70-68-65-8--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii2167-69-64-70-1036

    All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of The American Express.

