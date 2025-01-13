Lucas Glover betting profile: The American Express

Last season Glover's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The RSM Classic, where he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.960 (he finished 30th in that event).

Glover's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 13.498.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Glover's best performance last season was in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.416. He finished 11th in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Glover recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.848, which ranked second in the field). In that event, he finished 12th.