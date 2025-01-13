Lee Hodges betting profile: The American Express

Hodges has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.