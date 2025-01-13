Lee Hodges betting profile: The American Express
In his most recent tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lee Hodges ended the weekend at 12-under, good for a 10th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 trying for a better finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Hodges' average finish has been third, and his average score 20-under, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
- In 2024, Hodges failed to make the cut (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Hodges' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|1/19/2023
|MC
|76-68-68
|-4
|1/20/2022
|3
|62-72-64-70
|-20
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 3.156 in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 (114th) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges had a 0.363 mark (29th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.36 putts per round (142nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|296.6
|308.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|74
|68.13%
|77.16%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|170
|21.31%
|27.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|13.74%
|12.04%
Hodges' best finishes
- Last season Hodges participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
- Last season Hodges put up his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot 14-under and finished fifth (two shots back of the winner).
- Hodges' 596 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 3.878 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
- Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges delivered his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best last season. That ranked 19th in the field.
- Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.023
|2.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.363
|1.989
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|160
|-0.247
|-1.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|158
|-0.302
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.209
|3.156
Hodges' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-74-69-67
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|68-73-72-72
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-70-72-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|72-70-66-73
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|75-71-68-69
|-1
|8
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-67
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|68-70-72-75
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|71-65-67-69
|-12
|133
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|72-70-66-69
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|45
|71-73-77-77
|+10
|15
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|68-69-68-65
|-10
|35
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|77
|66-67-73-74
|-4
|2
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|8
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|48
|67-70-67-73
|-11
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|66-65-70-67
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|68-69-66-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|69-63-69-67
|-14
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-64-67-69
|-12
|64
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The American Express.
