PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges betting profile: The American Express

    In his most recent tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Lee Hodges ended the weekend at 12-under, good for a 10th-place finish. He competes in the 2025 The American Express Jan. 16-19 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Hodges at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Hodges' average finish has been third, and his average score 20-under, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2024, Hodges failed to make the cut (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Hodges' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC71-67-67-11
    1/19/2023MC76-68-68-4
    1/20/2022362-72-64-70-20

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hodges has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 13-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 308.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hodges is averaging 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hodges has an average of 3.156 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hodges .

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.023 (114th) last season, while his average driving distance of 296.6 yards ranked 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges had a 0.363 mark (29th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hodges' -0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 158th last season, while he averaged 29.36 putts per round (142nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132296.6308.3
    Greens in Regulation %7468.13%77.16%
    Putts Per Round14229.3630.0
    Par Breakers17021.31%27.78%
    Bogey Avoidance6613.74%12.04%

    Hodges' best finishes

    • Last season Hodges participated in 30 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hodges put up his best performance at The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course). He shot 14-under and finished fifth (two shots back of the winner).
    • Hodges' 596 points last season placed him 78th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he put up a 3.878 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 16th in that event.
    • Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 6.169. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges delivered his best performance last season at the John Deere Classic (July 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 3.515.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.803, which was his best last season. That ranked 19th in the field.
    • Hodges posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked eighth in the field (he finished eighth in that event).

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.0232.382
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3631.989
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green160-0.247-1.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting158-0.3020.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.2093.156

    Hodges' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-74-69-67-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1268-73-72-72-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3569-70-72-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2672-70-66-73-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-74+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5875-71-68-69-18
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-67--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2468-70-72-75+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1271-65-67-69-12133
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1272-70-66-69-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4571-73-77-77+1015
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3168-69-68-65-1035
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7766-67-73-74-42
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open4667-68-68-70-78
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-76+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4867-70-67-73-11--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship866-65-70-67-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC68-77+3--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1668-69-66-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic569-63-69-67-14--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii1068-64-67-69-1264

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.