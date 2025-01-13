3H AGO
Lanto Griffin betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Lanto Griffin looks for a better result in the 2025 The American Express after he finished 39th shooting 17-under in this tournament in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, Griffin has an average score of 19-under, with an average finish of 21st.
- In 2024, Griffin finished 39th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Griffin's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|1/20/2022
|3
|67-65-69-67
|-20
|1/21/2021
|MC
|69-73
|-2
Griffin's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Griffin has an average of 0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Griffin has an average of -2.492 in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.204 last season, which ranked 56th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (304.8 yards) ranked 58th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Griffin sported a 0.168 mark that ranked 76th on TOUR. He ranked fifth with a 72.53% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Griffin's -0.129 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 123rd last season, and his 30.19 putts-per-round average ranked 183rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|58
|304.8
|296.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|5
|72.53%
|72.84%
|Putts Per Round
|183
|30.19
|30.4
|Par Breakers
|51
|25.62%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|107
|14.81%
|13.27%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin last season took part in 22 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Griffin's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he won the title with a score of 19-under.
- Griffin accumulated 117 points last season, which placed him 171st in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the ISCO Championship in July 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.763.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 5.228 mark ranked ninth in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best mark last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he ranked 20th in the field with a mark of 1.468.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024, Griffin delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.915, his best mark last season. That ranked him sixth in the field (he finished 29th in that tournament).
- Griffin delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.128) at the ISCO Championship in July 2024. That ranked 10th in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|56
|0.204
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|76
|0.168
|-0.442
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|174
|-0.377
|-2.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|123
|-0.129
|0.980
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.133
|-2.492
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|73-65-65-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|71-70-73-74
|E
|4
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|48
|66-70-71-72
|-5
|9
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|75-70-76-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|73-66-71-69
|-9
|12
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|71-68-74-71
|E
|2
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|68-71-72-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|68-76
|E
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|10
|65-67-67-70
|-19
|35
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-66-76-68
|-6
|12
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|71-70-73-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|54
|70-67-70-69
|-8
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|67-72-68-65
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|60
|72-69-74-69
|-4
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|67-68-69-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|68-72-72-73
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.