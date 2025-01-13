Lanto Griffin betting profile: The American Express

Over his last five appearances, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Griffin has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Lanto Griffin has averaged 296.7 yards in his past five starts.

Griffin has an average of 0.980 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.