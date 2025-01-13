Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The American Express

Kitayama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Over his last five events, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 320.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kitayama is averaging -1.716 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.