Kurt Kitayama betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Kurt Kitayama will appear Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his last tournament he finished 37th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 8-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Kitayama missed the cut in his only recent appearance at The American Express in 2022.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Kitayama's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/20/2022
|MC
|74-72-77
|+7
Kitayama's recent performances
- Kitayama has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Kitayama has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 13-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Kurt Kitayama has averaged 320.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kitayama is averaging -1.716 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kitayama has an average of 5.496 in his past five tournaments.
Kitayama's advanced stats and rankings
- Kitayama posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.446 (16th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.7 yards ranked 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kitayama ranked 10th on TOUR with an average of 0.608 per round. Additionally, he ranked 54th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.85%.
- On the greens, Kitayama registered a -0.433 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.18, and he ranked 143rd by breaking par 22.64% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|32
|308.7
|320.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|54
|68.85%
|76.85%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.18
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|143
|22.64%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.52%
|6.48%
Kitayama's best finishes
- Last season Kitayama took part in 23 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 82.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Kitayama's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 15-under and finished fifth in that event.
- Kitayama placed 74th in the FedExCup standings with 603 points last season.
Kitayama's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 3.939 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Kitayama's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in October 2024 at the Black Desert Championship, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 10.504. He finished 25th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kitayama's best performance last season was at the Shriners Children's Open, where his 3.452 mark ranked eighth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Kitayama recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.480), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kitayama delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.922) at the 3M Open (which ranked him sixth in the field). In that tournament, he finished sixth.
Kitayama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.446
|2.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.608
|3.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|66
|0.118
|1.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.433
|-1.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.738
|5.496
Kitayama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|69-74-67
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|68-67-67-69
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-69-75
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|78-73
|+7
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-71-71-67
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|73-68-66-70
|-3
|16
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|71-73-82-68
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-71-66-70
|-7
|27
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-140
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|70-75-70-72
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|50
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|64-70-70-66
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|67-69-70-65
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|41
|77-69-74-71
|+7
|19
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|92
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|65-70-64-72
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|9
|66-68-65-69
|-16
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|5
|69-68-63-65
|-15
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|70-66-69-67
|-8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Kitayama as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.