Kris Ventura betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Kris Ventura looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club when he tees off in La Quinta, California, USA, for the 2025 The American Express .
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over Ventura's last two visits to the The American Express, he has missed the cut each time.
- In 2021, Ventura failed to make the cut (with a score of 1-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Ventura's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/21/2021
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|1/16/2020
|MC
|73-69-67
|-7
Ventura's recent performances
- Ventura has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Ventura has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has carded an average score of 5-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Kris Ventura has averaged 314.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Ventura has an average of -0.686 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Ventura is averaging -2.312 Strokes Gained: Total.
Ventura's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.0
|314.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|55.56%
|74.65%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|30.00
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|50.00%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|55.56%
|12.50%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's best finishes
- Ventura did not secure a top-10 finish last season (he took part in two tournaments).
- In those two events, he made the cut one time, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Ventura put up his best performance at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition, where he finished 43rd with a score of even-par (19 shots back of the winner).
Ventura's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Ventura put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at 0.621. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Ventura's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of -1.662. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ventura produced his best effort last season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking in the field at -4.259. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Ventura delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.094 (his best mark last season), which ranked in the field. He missed the cut in that tournament.
- Ventura delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-5.205) at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024. That ranked in the field.
Ventura's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.101
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.312
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Ventura's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|43
|71-68-76-69
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ventura as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.