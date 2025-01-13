3H AGO
Kevin Yu betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Kevin Yu seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He placed third at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Yu's average finish has been third, and his average score 27-under, over his last two appearances at The American Express.
- Yu last played at The American Express in 2024, finishing third with a score of 27-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Yu's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|1/19/2023
|MC
|71-67-73
|-5
Yu's recent performances
- Yu has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Yu has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those three times he's made the cut.
- Kevin Yu has averaged 300.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging -1.720 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Yu is averaging 0.976 Strokes Gained: Total.
Yu's advanced stats and rankings
- Yu posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.539 (12th) last season, while his average driving distance of 308.0 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Yu ranked 36th on TOUR with an average of 0.319 per round. Additionally, he ranked 10th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.54%.
- On the greens, Yu delivered a -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a putts-per-round average of 29.82, and he ranked 16th by breaking par 27.32% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.0
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|10
|71.54%
|75.00%
|Putts Per Round
|171
|29.82
|30.2
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.32%
|22.57%
|Bogey Avoidance
|93
|14.46%
|9.38%
Yu's best finishes
- Yu, who played 27 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 16 times (59.3%).
- Last season Yu's best performance came at the Sanderson Farms Championship. He shot 37-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Yu's 469 points last season placed him 90th in the FedExCup standings.
Yu's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that tournament, he finished 39th.
- Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349 (he finished 39th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993 (he finished fourth in that event).
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.671, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Yu recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.519) at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked No. 1 in the field (he finished first in that event).
Yu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.539
|3.180
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.319
|-1.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.233
|0.802
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-1.720
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|68
|0.336
|0.976
Yu's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|66-66-66-63
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|6
|64-74-73-67
|-10
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-68-73
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-67-70-69
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|72-73-74-67
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|64-70-62-75
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|4
|67-69-66-67
|-15
|59
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|61
|69-69-72-75
|+5
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-70-67-71
|-2
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-70-68-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-63-69-67
|-17
|43
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|73
|69-71-75-73
|+4
|3
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|52
|73-69-72-74
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|66-66-66-67
|-37
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|16
|65-68-66-71
|-10
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|67-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|44
|73-68-70-68
|-13
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Yu as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.