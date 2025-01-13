Kevin Yu betting profile: The American Express

Last season Yu put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking second in the field at 6.130. In that tournament, he finished 39th.

Yu's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 6.349 (he finished 39th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Yu's best performance last season was at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 1.993 (he finished fourth in that event).

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Yu posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.671, which ranked second in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.