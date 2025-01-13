PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Kevin Streelman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last time out at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Streelman carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The American Express aiming for better results.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Streelman's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 14-under, over his last seven appearances at The American Express.
    • In Streelman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Streelman's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC67-67-70-12
    1/20/2022MC73-74-69E
    1/21/2021MC68-76E
    1/16/2020MC67-70-71-8
    1/17/20193470-66-68-70-14

    Streelman's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 39th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Streelman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
    • Kevin Streelman has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Streelman has an average of -1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.074 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Streelman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 last season (93rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranked 126th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman ranked 114th on TOUR with an average of -0.053 per round. Additionally, he ranked 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.12%.
    • On the greens, Streelman's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 138th on TOUR last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 23.43% of the time (125th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance126297.5295.3
    Greens in Regulation %7668.12%69.44%
    Putts Per Round12929.2829.7
    Par Breakers12523.43%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.98%13.10%

    Streelman's best finishes

    • Last season Streelman took part in 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 48%.
    • Last season Streelman's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 19-under and finished third.
    • With 94 points last season, Streelman finished 178th in the FedExCup standings.

    Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985. He finished 64th in that tournament.
    • Streelman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364. He finished 42nd in that event.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.202), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).

    Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee930.0640.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.053-0.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green117-0.044-0.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.205-1.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.238-1.074

    Streelman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC67-67-70-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenW/D71-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3265-67-74-71-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship2664-72-73-72-330
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4571-72-75-69-110
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC77-70+5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic3671-66-70-69-812
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5071-70-74-68+37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5771-68-69-72E5
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-68-72-72-65
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-69-68-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    July 25-283M Open6466-72-72-72-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC67-77E--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship4267-70-66-73-12--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship364-69-63-69-19--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC67-76+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship2467-70-70-68-13--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-74+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii5369-67-69-69-66

    All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.