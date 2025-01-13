Kevin Streelman betting profile: The American Express

Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985. He finished 64th in that tournament.

Streelman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364. He finished 42nd in that event.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.202), which ranked No. 1 in the field.