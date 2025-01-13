Kevin Streelman betting profile: The American Express
In his last time out at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Kevin Streelman carded a 53rd-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The American Express aiming for better results.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Streelman's average finish has been 32nd, and his average score 14-under, over his last seven appearances at The American Express.
- In Streelman's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Streelman's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|1/20/2022
|MC
|73-74-69
|E
|1/21/2021
|MC
|68-76
|E
|1/16/2020
|MC
|67-70-71
|-8
|1/17/2019
|34
|70-66-68-70
|-14
Streelman's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Streelman has an average finish of 39th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Streelman has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 10-under in his last five appearances.
- Kevin Streelman has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Streelman has an average of -1.053 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Streelman is averaging -1.074 Strokes Gained: Total.
Streelman's advanced stats and rankings
- Streelman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.064 last season (93rd on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.5 yards) ranked 126th, while his 64.4% driving accuracy average ranked 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Streelman ranked 114th on TOUR with an average of -0.053 per round. Additionally, he ranked 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.12%.
- On the greens, Streelman's -0.205 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 138th on TOUR last season, and his 29.28 putts-per-round average ranked 129th. He broke par 23.43% of the time (125th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|126
|297.5
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|68.12%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|129
|29.28
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|125
|23.43%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.98%
|13.10%
Streelman's best finishes
- Last season Streelman took part in 25 tournaments, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 48%.
- Last season Streelman's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he shot 19-under and finished third.
- With 94 points last season, Streelman finished 178th in the FedExCup standings.
Streelman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Streelman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.985. He finished 64th in that tournament.
- Streelman produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking 14th in the field with a mark of 4.272.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Streelman's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.364. He finished 42nd in that event.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Streelman delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (9.202), which ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Streelman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.125) at the Black Desert Championship, which was held in October 2024. That performance ranked third in the field (he finished third in that tournament).
Streelman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|93
|0.064
|0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.053
|-0.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|117
|-0.044
|-0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.205
|-1.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.238
|-1.074
Streelman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-70
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|W/D
|71
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|65-67-74-71
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|26
|64-72-73-72
|-3
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|71-72-75-69
|-1
|10
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|36
|71-66-70-69
|-8
|12
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|71-70-74-68
|+3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|57
|71-68-69-72
|E
|5
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-68-72-72
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-69-68
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|66-72-72-72
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|67-77
|E
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|42
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|3
|64-69-63-69
|-19
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|67-76
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|24
|67-70-70-68
|-13
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|53
|69-67-69-69
|-6
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Streelman as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.