Kevin Roy betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 29: PGA TOUR logo is seen during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines South on January 29, 2021 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Kevin Roy will compete at the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Roy has entered The American Express once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 9-under and missing the cut.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Roy's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/19/2023
|MC
|70-68-69
|-9
Roy's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Roy has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Roy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner three times and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- Off the tee, Kevin Roy has averaged 315.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Roy has an average of -0.972 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Roy is averaging 1.701 Strokes Gained: Total.
Roy's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Roy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he delivered a 0.163 mark, which ranked him 45th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- Roy's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 1.129 mark ranked 35th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Roy delivered his best performance last season at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), ranking sixth in the field with a mark of 3.698.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Roy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 1.557, which ranked him 35th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
- Roy delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (6.547) at the Valspar Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that event.
All stats in this article are accurate for Roy as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.