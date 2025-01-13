Keith Mitchell betting profile: The American Express

Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.

At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.594), which ranked 11th in the field.