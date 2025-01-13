PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keith Mitchell hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Mitchell's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 16-under, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
    • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 24-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Mitchell's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024969-67-66-62-24
    1/19/20232266-70-66-67-19

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Mitchell has not finished in the top 20.
    • He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Mitchell has an average of -1.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -3.488 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 last season ranked seventh on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell sported a 0.531 mark (12th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 159th last season, while he averaged 29.33 putts per round (138th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance14311.8316.2
    Greens in Regulation %2370.44%67.13%
    Putts Per Round13829.3329.9
    Par Breakers328.88%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%12.50%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Mitchell's best performance came when he shot 22-under and finished third at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
    • Mitchell collected 599 points last season, placing 77th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.594), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6150.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.531-2.821
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1010.0060.473
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting159-0.330-1.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.822-3.488

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-67-66-76+116
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1069-67-68-67-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC70-71-3--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1869-63-67-67-1848
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 25-283M Open4668-72-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1270-64-67-68-1153
    September 12-15Procore Championship1269-70-69-70-10--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship367-64-65-70-22--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-74+5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC67-78+3--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3070-67-69-65-924

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.