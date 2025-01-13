Keith Mitchell betting profile: The American Express
Keith Mitchell hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 30th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii his last time in competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Mitchell's average finish has been 33rd, and his average score 16-under, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished ninth after posting a score of 24-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Mitchell's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|1/19/2023
|22
|66-70-66-67
|-19
Mitchell's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Mitchell has not finished in the top 20.
- He has made one cut over his last five tournaments.
- Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He finished 9-under relative to par the only time he made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Keith Mitchell has averaged 316.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Mitchell has an average of -1.295 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -3.488 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.615 last season ranked seventh on TOUR, and his 59.1% driving accuracy average ranked 139th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Mitchell sported a 0.531 mark (12th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 159th last season, while he averaged 29.33 putts per round (138th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|14
|311.8
|316.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|23
|70.44%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|138
|29.33
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|3
|28.88%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|12.50%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell participated in 27 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning four top-10 finishes.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Mitchell's best performance came when he shot 22-under and finished third at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
- Mitchell collected 599 points last season, placing 77th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 6.076.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where his 9.181 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best mark last season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he posted a 4.331 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 30th in that tournament.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.594), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Mitchell recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.519) in October 2024 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|7
|0.615
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.531
|-2.821
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|101
|0.006
|0.473
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|159
|-0.330
|-1.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.822
|-3.488
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-17
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|37
|72-67-66-76
|+1
|16
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|69-67-68-67
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|18
|69-63-67-67
|-18
|48
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|12
|69-70-69-70
|-10
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|3
|67-64-65-70
|-22
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-75
|+2
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-78
|+3
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-67-69-65
|-9
|24
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of The American Express.
