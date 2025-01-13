3H AGO
Kaito Onishi betting profile: The American Express
Kaito Onishi is set to compete at for the 2025 The American Express from Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Onishi is competing at The American Express for the first time in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Onishi's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Onishi has finished in the top 20 twice.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Onishi has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Kaito Onishi has averaged 286.6 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Onishi is averaging -0.632 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Onishi is averaging -11.384 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Onishi's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -9.221. He finished 77th in that tournament.
- Onishi produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 75th in the field with a mark of -7.305.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi's best mark last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he posted a -2.756 mark, which ranked him 69th in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.
- At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Onishi delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.175, his best mark last season. That ranked him 55th in the field (he finished 77th in that tournament).
- Onishi delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (-21.456) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, a performance that ranked him 77th in the field.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of The American Express.
