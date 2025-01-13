Kaito Onishi betting profile: The American Express

Last season Onishi's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked 77th in the field with a mark of -9.221. He finished 77th in that tournament.

Onishi produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (October 2024), ranking 75th in the field with a mark of -7.305.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Onishi's best mark last season was at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, as he posted a -2.756 mark, which ranked him 69th in the field. He finished 77th in that tournament.

At the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in October 2024, Onishi delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -2.175, his best mark last season. That ranked him 55th in the field (he finished 77th in that tournament).