3H AGO

K.H. Lee betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    K.H. Lee looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Lee at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last six appearances at The American Express, Lee has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 13-under.
    • Lee finished 25th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Lee's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20242565-64-74-66-19
    1/19/2023MC72-68-67-9
    1/20/20226364-71-71-76-6
    1/21/20213268-71-71-68-10
    1/16/20202168-69-68-68-15
    1/17/2019MC71-70-67-8

    Lee's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Lee has not finished in the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Lee has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -2.754 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Lee is averaging -3.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Lee .

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.118 last season ranked 79th on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 75th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee had a -0.233 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Lee's 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 62nd last season, while he averaged 29.09 putts per round (103rd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance83301.9291.3
    Greens in Regulation %9966.81%68.06%
    Putts Per Round10329.0930.5
    Par Breakers9024.47%18.06%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.06%17.13%

    Lee's best finishes

    • Lee last season played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Lee's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He shot 13-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • Lee collected 411 points last season, ranking 101st in the FedExCup standings.

    Lee's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
    • Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee delivered his best performance last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.223. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
    • At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.941). That ranked third in the field.
    • Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.118-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.233-0.731
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.168-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.155-2.754
    Average Strokes Gained: Total890.209-3.852

    Lee's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express2565-64-74-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-67+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches469-66-70-66-13104
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-76+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship971-67-70-69-778
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3168-72-68-68-424
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-66-70-73-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-62-72-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-67-71-71-95
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D74-66+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-68-71-70E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71+4--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC72-69-3--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC66-72-4--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D74+4--
    July 25-283M Open967-69-68-68-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-68-71-614
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-67-69-68-16--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4667-69-71-68-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open566-69-65-66-18--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6366-70-71-72-1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-72+2--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC69-73E--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC73-72+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.