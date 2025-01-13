3H AGO
K.H. Lee betting profile: The American Express
K.H. Lee looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last six appearances at The American Express, Lee has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 13-under.
- Lee finished 25th (with a score of 19-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Lee's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|1/19/2023
|MC
|72-68-67
|-9
|1/20/2022
|63
|64-71-71-76
|-6
|1/21/2021
|32
|68-71-71-68
|-10
|1/16/2020
|21
|68-69-68-68
|-15
|1/17/2019
|MC
|71-70-67
|-8
Lee's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Lee has not finished in the top 20.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
- Lee has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -1 relative to par in his only made cut.
- In terms of driving distance, K.H. Lee has averaged 291.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Lee is averaging -2.754 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Lee is averaging -3.852 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.118 last season ranked 79th on TOUR, and his 63.3% driving accuracy average ranked 75th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lee had a -0.233 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Lee's 0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 62nd last season, while he averaged 29.09 putts per round (103rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|83
|301.9
|291.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|99
|66.81%
|68.06%
|Putts Per Round
|103
|29.09
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|90
|24.47%
|18.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.06%
|17.13%
Lee's best finishes
- Lee last season played 29 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Lee's best performance came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. He shot 13-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Lee collected 411 points last season, ranking 101st in the FedExCup standings.
Lee's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lee's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 4.345 mark ranked second in the field.
- Lee's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.146.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lee delivered his best performance last season at the Black Desert Championship, ranking fourth in the field at 3.223. In that tournament, he finished 46th.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Lee delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (6.941). That ranked third in the field.
- Lee posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (11.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked fifth in the field.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.118
|-0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.233
|-0.731
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.168
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.155
|-2.754
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.209
|-3.852
Lee's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|65-64-74-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-67
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|69-66-70-66
|-13
|104
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|78
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|31
|68-72-68-68
|-4
|24
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-66-70-73
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-62-72
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-67-71-71
|-9
|5
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|74-66
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-68-71-70
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|74
|+4
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|67-69-68-68
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-68-71
|-6
|14
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-67-69-68
|-16
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|67-69-71-68
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-69-65-66
|-18
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|63
|66-70-71-72
|-1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.