Justin Thomas betting profile: The American Express

Last season Thomas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking 10th in the field at 2.951. In that tournament, he finished second.

Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024. He finished second in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas put up his best mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking third in the field at 3.338. In that tournament, he finished second.

At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.