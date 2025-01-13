Justin Thomas betting profile: The American Express
Justin Thomas shot 27-under and took third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Thomas has entered The American Express once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 27-under and finishing third.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Thomas' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five events, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging -1.636 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas is averaging 3.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season ranked 72nd on TOUR, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas ranked ninth on TOUR with an average of 0.639 per round. Additionally, he ranked 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.59%.
- On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 174th on TOUR, while he ranked 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He broke par 27.03% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.59%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.48
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|23
|27.03%
|28.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.76%
|8.06%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas teed off in 21 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Thomas' best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 19-under and finished second in that event.
- Thomas' 1445 points last season ranked him 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Thomas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking 10th in the field at 2.951. In that tournament, he finished second.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas put up his best mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking third in the field at 3.338. In that tournament, he finished second.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|-0.417
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.639
|4.016
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.466
|1.909
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.478
|-1.636
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.762
|3.873
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|26
|71-71-68-63
|-19
|38
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The American Express.
