Justin Thomas betting profile: The American Express

    Justin Thomas shot 27-under and took third the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at La Quinta Country Club Jan. 16-19 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 The American Express.

    Latest odds for Thomas at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Thomas has entered The American Express once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 27-under and finishing third.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Thomas' recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024365-67-61-68-27

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top five in two of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five events, Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 14-under.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas is averaging -1.636 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas is averaging 3.873 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.135 last season ranked 72nd on TOUR, and his 57.6% driving accuracy average ranked 151st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Thomas ranked ninth on TOUR with an average of 0.639 per round. Additionally, he ranked 135th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.59%.
    • On the greens, Thomas delivered a -0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 174th on TOUR, while he ranked 30th with a putts-per-round average of 28.48. He broke par 27.03% of the time (23rd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26309.1304.7
    Greens in Regulation %13565.59%58.89%
    Putts Per Round3028.4828.2
    Par Breakers2327.03%28.06%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.76%8.06%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas teed off in 21 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Thomas' best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. He shot 19-under and finished second in that event.
    • Thomas' 1445 points last season ranked him 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Thomas produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking 10th in the field at 2.951. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came in October 2024 at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.024. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas put up his best mark last season at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, ranking third in the field at 3.338. In that tournament, he finished second.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best last season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Thomas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.544) at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (which ranked him second in the field). In that event, he finished second.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.135-0.417
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6394.016
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4661.909
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.478-1.636
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7623.873

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6262-72-71-71-44
    July 18-20The Open Championship3168-78-67-77+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3067-70-71-67-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-72-74-68+266
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-65-140
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP266-64-65-66-19--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge366-67-66-71-18--
    January 2-5The Sentry2671-71-68-63-1938

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.