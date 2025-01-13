PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Justin Lower betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 09: Justin Lower of the United States hits a tee shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 09, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Justin Lower hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 37th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Lower at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Lower's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 16-under, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
    • Lower finished 39th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Lower's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20243964-68-68-71-17
    1/19/20234171-68-67-67-15
    1/20/2022MC74-71-75+4

    Lower's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Lower has finished in the top five twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five events, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Lower is averaging 1.537 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -1.837 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Lower's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 143rd, while his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 115th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 78th on TOUR with an average of 0.166 per round. Additionally, he ranked 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.59%.
    • On the greens, Lower's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 31st last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance143295.2291.7
    Greens in Regulation %4269.59%70.99%
    Putts Per Round7228.8928.1
    Par Breakers5625.54%26.54%
    Bogey Avoidance6113.63%9.57%

    Lower's best finishes

    • Lower played 31 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 tournaments, he had a 71% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Lower had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 23-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Lower placed 91st in the FedExCup standings with 461 points last season.

    Lower's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135. He missed the cut in that event.
    • Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 13th in the field at 3.864. In that event, he finished third.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower put up his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.721. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
    • At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark last season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.

    Lower's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.234-2.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1660.471
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.081-1.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3501.537
    Average Strokes Gained: Total920.201-1.837

    Lower's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3964-68-68-71-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4371-70-72-72-311
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5371-69-73-67-46
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta370-66-66-68-14145
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3667-76-69-78+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipW/D77+6--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2872-67-69-67-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2566-77-71-70-430
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship466-64-71-69-1873
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2865-69-65-72-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2466-69-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC67-74-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-75+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5072-73-74-70+912
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2568-70-68-72-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic7367-66-73-72-63
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6764-72-71-71-23
    July 25-283M Open3367-68-74-67-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3366-70-65-71-821
    September 12-15Procore Championship770-67-68-71-12--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-69-70-65-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC69-69-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5674-68-69-67-2--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship270-67-63-65-23--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship565-65-68-72-14--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC75-71+4--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3768-69-66-69-816

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The American Express.

