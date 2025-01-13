Justin Lower betting profile: The American Express
Justin Lower hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 37th-place finish in the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was his most recent tournament.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Lower's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 16-under, over his last three appearances at The American Express.
- Lower finished 39th (with a score of 17-under) in his most recent go-round at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Lower's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|1/19/2023
|41
|71-68-67-67
|-15
|1/20/2022
|MC
|74-71-75
|+4
Lower's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Lower has finished in the top five twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Lower is averaging 1.537 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Lower is averaging -1.837 Strokes Gained: Total.
Lower's advanced stats and rankings
- Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.234 last season (145th on TOUR). His average driving distance (295.2 yards) ranked 143rd, while his 60.6% driving accuracy average ranked 115th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Lower ranked 78th on TOUR with an average of 0.166 per round. Additionally, he ranked 42nd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 69.59%.
- On the greens, Lower's 0.350 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 31st last season, and his 28.89 putts-per-round average ranked 72nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|143
|295.2
|291.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|42
|69.59%
|70.99%
|Putts Per Round
|72
|28.89
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|56
|25.54%
|26.54%
|Bogey Avoidance
|61
|13.63%
|9.57%
Lower's best finishes
- Lower played 31 tournaments last season, earning four top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 tournaments, he had a 71% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Lower had his best performance at the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante. He shot 23-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Lower placed 91st in the FedExCup standings with 461 points last season.
Lower's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Lower's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 2.135. He missed the cut in that event.
- Lower delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, ranking 13th in the field at 3.864. In that event, he finished third.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Lower put up his best mark last season at the Farmers Insurance Open, ranking seventh in the field at 2.721. In that tournament, he finished 43rd.
- At the Procore Championship in September 2024, Lower delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.965 (his best mark last season), which ranked eighth in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Lower recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him third in the field.
Lower's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.234
|-2.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|78
|0.166
|0.471
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.081
|-1.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.350
|1.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.201
|-1.837
Lower's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|64-68-68-71
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|71-70-72-72
|-3
|11
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|71-69-73-67
|-4
|6
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|3
|70-66-66-68
|-14
|145
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|67-76-69-78
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|W/D
|77
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|72-67-69-67
|-5
|30
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|66-77-71-70
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|4
|66-64-71-69
|-18
|73
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|65-69-65-72
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|66-69-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|50
|72-73-74-70
|+9
|12
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|68-70-68-72
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|73
|67-66-73-72
|-6
|3
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|67
|64-72-71-71
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|67-68-74-67
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|66-70-65-71
|-8
|21
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-69-70-65
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|74-68-69-67
|-2
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|2
|70-67-63-65
|-23
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|5
|65-65-68-72
|-14
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|68-69-66-69
|-8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Lower as of the start of The American Express.
