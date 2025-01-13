Justin Lower betting profile: The American Express

Over his last five tournaments, Lower has finished in the top five twice.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five events, Lower has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Justin Lower has averaged 291.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Lower is averaging 1.537 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.