John Pak betting profile: The American Express

John Pak will play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, from Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over Pak's last three trips to the The American Express, he has missed the cut each time.
- In Pak's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 6-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Pak's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|69-68-73
|-6
|1/19/2023
|MC
|70-68-73
|-5
|1/20/2022
|MC
|70-72-72
|-2
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Pak has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.
- John Pak has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pak is averaging -2.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Pak is averaging -6.312 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's best Strokes Gained performances
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of The American Express.
