John Pak betting profile: The American Express

Pak has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five appearances.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Pak has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score three times.

He has finished with an average score of -5 those four times he's made the cut.

John Pak has averaged 295.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Pak is averaging -2.666 Strokes Gained: Putting.