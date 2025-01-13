PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Joel Dahmen betting profile: The American Express

    Joel Dahmen enters play in La Quinta, California, USA, seeking better results Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Sony Open in Hawaii.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Dahmen has missed the cut in his last four appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2024, Dahmen failed to make the cut (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Dahmen's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC68-69-72-7
    1/21/2021MC69-74-1

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Dahmen has an average of -1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 1.583 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season ranked 40th on TOUR, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 16th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.486, while he ranked 15th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.04%.
    • On the greens, Dahmen's -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 181st last season, and his 29.60 putts-per-round average ranked 162nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance149294.0289.6
    Greens in Regulation %1571.04%71.18%
    Putts Per Round16229.6028.9
    Par Breakers13423.10%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance7413.86%11.46%

    Dahmen's best finishes

    • Dahmen last season played 29 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times.
    • Last season Dahmen had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He shot 9-under and finished 10th (seven shots back of the winner).
    • With 320 points last season, Dahmen ranked 118th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.
    • Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.
    • At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.002), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.2780.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.4862.600
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green141-0.144-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.693-1.153
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.0731.583

    Dahmen's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC76-69+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4169-68-71-70-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4972-68-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1174-67-67-68-12160
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4972-70-70-72E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-75+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship6771-68-74-75E2
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2863-70-65-73-1385
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6267-69-70-70-85
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic5969-67-73-72-33
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5670-70-68-76+45
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1067-65-69-70-968
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2570-64-68-76-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic4668-69-70-67-109
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC68-70-6--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-72+3--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6471-64-73-72E4
    September 12-15Procore Championship5067-72-76-70-3--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4067-67-69-70-11--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenW/D76+5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4171-68-66-70-5--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-67-68-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic3573-68-70-64-7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.