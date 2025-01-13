Joel Dahmen betting profile: The American Express

Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.

Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.

At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.002), which ranked 11th in the field.