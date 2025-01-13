Joel Dahmen betting profile: The American Express
Joel Dahmen enters play in La Quinta, California, USA, seeking better results Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express after failing to make the cut in his most recent outing, the Sony Open in Hawaii.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Dahmen has missed the cut in his last four appearances at The American Express.
- In 2024, Dahmen failed to make the cut (with a score of 7-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Dahmen's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|1/21/2021
|MC
|69-74
|-1
Dahmen's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Dahmen has finished in the top 20 once.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Dahmen has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Joel Dahmen has averaged 289.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Dahmen has an average of -1.153 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dahmen is averaging 1.583 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.278 last season ranked 40th on TOUR, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranked 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Dahmen ranked 16th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.486, while he ranked 15th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 71.04%.
- On the greens, Dahmen's -0.693 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 181st last season, and his 29.60 putts-per-round average ranked 162nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|149
|294.0
|289.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|15
|71.04%
|71.18%
|Putts Per Round
|162
|29.60
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|134
|23.10%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|74
|13.86%
|11.46%
Dahmen's best finishes
- Dahmen last season played 29 tournaments, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 29 events, he made the cut 19 times.
- Last season Dahmen had his best performance at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf & Country Club. He shot 9-under and finished 10th (seven shots back of the winner).
- With 320 points last season, Dahmen ranked 118th in the FedExCup standings.
Dahmen's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 4.094.
- Dahmen's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 8.127 (he finished 49th in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Dahmen's best performance last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 3.792 mark ranked third in the field.
- At the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, Dahmen posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.002), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Dahmen recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him 11th in the field. He finished 11th in that event.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.278
|0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.486
|2.600
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|141
|-0.144
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.693
|-1.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.073
|1.583
Dahmen's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|69-68-71-70
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|49
|72-68-68-71
|-9
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|160
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|72-70-70-72
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|67
|71-68-74-75
|E
|2
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|63-70-65-73
|-138
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|62
|67-69-70-70
|-8
|5
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|59
|69-67-73-72
|-3
|3
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|70-70-68-76
|+4
|5
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|10
|67-65-69-70
|-9
|68
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|70-64-68-76
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|46
|68-69-70-67
|-10
|9
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|64
|71-64-73-72
|E
|4
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|50
|67-72-76-70
|-3
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|40
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|W/D
|76
|+5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|71-68-66-70
|-5
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|70-67-68-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|35
|73-68-70-64
|-7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of The American Express.
