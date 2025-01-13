PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Joe Highsmith betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 25: Andrew Putnam and Joe Highsmith of the United States plays their shots from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 25, 2024 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Joe Highsmith seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He placed 34th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.

    Latest odds for Highsmith at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Highsmith finished 34th (with a score of 18-under) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Highsmith's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20243466-69-65-70-18

    Highsmith's recent performances

    • Highsmith has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Joe Highsmith has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Highsmith has an average of 1.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 3.662 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Highsmith .

    Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.066 last season, which ranked 92nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranked 46th, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranked 86th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Highsmith ranked 97th on TOUR with a mark of 0.061.
    • On the greens, Highsmith's -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 150th on TOUR last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th. He broke par 26.83% of the time (24th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance46306.5307.8
    Greens in Regulation %2570.32%78.70%
    Putts Per Round11629.1929.4
    Par Breakers2426.83%30.86%
    Bogey Avoidance5213.41%9.26%

    Highsmith's best finishes

    • Highsmith participated in 25 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times.
    • Last season Highsmith's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished fifth at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Highsmith's 157 points last season placed him 160th in the FedExCup standings.

    Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 4.537 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.847. He finished 16th in that tournament.
    • At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.963, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
    • Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.

    Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0660.645
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.0610.733
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green500.1670.782
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.2691.503
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.0263.662

    Highsmith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3466-69-65-70-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3370-67-71-75-522
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC75-68+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-78+6--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open665-65-71-70-1755
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2165-70-72-67-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-71-72-72E7
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-75-65--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-67-4--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC70-71-1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-69+3--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5771-64-73-74-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC70-69-5--
    July 25-283M Open4468-72-70-68-612
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1370-68-68-73-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship5570-68-70-70-10--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship666-68-62-71-17--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1665-72-68-65-14--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship568-68-65-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1171-66-68-65-12--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-71+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.