Joe Highsmith betting profile: The American Express

Last season Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 4.537 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.847. He finished 16th in that tournament.

At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.963, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.