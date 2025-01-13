Joe Highsmith betting profile: The American Express
Joe Highsmith seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2025 The American Express. He placed 34th at the par-72 La Quinta Country Club in 2024.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Highsmith finished 34th (with a score of 18-under) in his lone appearance at The American Express in recent years (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Highsmith's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
Highsmith's recent performances
- Highsmith has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Highsmith has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 16-under in his last five tournaments.
- Joe Highsmith has averaged 307.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Highsmith has an average of 1.503 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Highsmith is averaging 3.662 Strokes Gained: Total.
Highsmith's advanced stats and rankings
- Highsmith posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.066 last season, which ranked 92nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.5 yards) ranked 46th, and his 62.6% driving accuracy average ranked 86th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Highsmith ranked 97th on TOUR with a mark of 0.061.
- On the greens, Highsmith's -0.269 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 150th on TOUR last season, and his 29.19 putts-per-round average ranked 116th. He broke par 26.83% of the time (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|306.5
|307.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|25
|70.32%
|78.70%
|Putts Per Round
|116
|29.19
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|24
|26.83%
|30.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|52
|13.41%
|9.26%
Highsmith's best finishes
- Highsmith participated in 25 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 13 times.
- Last season Highsmith's best performance came when he shot 19-under and finished fifth at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Highsmith's 157 points last season placed him 160th in the FedExCup standings.
Highsmith's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Highsmith delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the ISCO Championship, ranking in the field at 3.145. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Highsmith's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he delivered a 4.537 mark, which ranked him seventh in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Highsmith's best performance last season was in October 2024 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.847. He finished 16th in that tournament.
- At the Black Desert Championship in October 2024, Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.963, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished sixth in that event.
- Highsmith posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.125) at the Black Desert Championship (October 2024), which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
Highsmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.066
|0.645
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|50
|0.167
|0.782
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.269
|1.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.026
|3.662
Highsmith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|66-69-65-70
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|70-67-71-75
|-5
|22
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|6
|65-65-71-70
|-17
|55
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|65-70-72-67
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-71-72-72
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-75
|-65
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|71-64-73-74
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|44
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|12
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|70-68-68-73
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|55
|70-68-70-70
|-10
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|6
|66-68-62-71
|-17
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|65-72-68-65
|-14
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-68-65-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|11
|71-66-68-65
|-12
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Highsmith as of the start of The American Express.
