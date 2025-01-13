Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The American Express

Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952 (he finished 20th in that tournament).

Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078. He finished first in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094.

At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished first in that event).