Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The American Express
In his last time out at The Sentry, Jhonattan Vegas posted a fourth-place finish, and he enters the 2025 The American Express looking to improve on that finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Vegas' average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 11-under, over his last seven appearances at The American Express.
- In Vegas' most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 12-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Vegas' recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|1/19/2023
|MC
|73-66-69
|-8
|1/20/2022
|MC
|72-72-67
|-5
|1/16/2020
|55
|68-69-70-71
|-10
|1/17/2019
|69
|66-73-68-73
|-8
Vegas' recent performances
- Vegas has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five events, Vegas has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Vegas is averaging 0.021 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vegas is averaging 4.270 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
- Vegas had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.611 last season, which ranked eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (313.9 yards) ranked ninth.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Vegas ranked 22nd on TOUR with an average of 0.433 per round. Additionally, he ranked sixth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.30%.
- On the greens, Vegas' -0.280 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 151st last season, while he averaged 29.63 putts per round (163rd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|313.9
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|72.30%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.63
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.08%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|13.58%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 65.2% success rate in terms of making the cut (15 cuts made).
- Last season Vegas' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he took home the title with a score of 17-under.
- With 685 points last season, Vegas finished 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the John Deere Classic, where he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.952 (he finished 20th in that tournament).
- Vegas' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came in July 2024 at the 3M Open, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.078. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Vegas' best mark last season was at the John Deere Classic in July 2024, as he ranked 18th in the field with a mark of 2.094.
- At the 3M Open in July 2024, Vegas delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.979, his best mark last season. That ranked him ninth in the field (he finished first in that event).
- Vegas delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.922) at the 3M Open (July 2024), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.611
|1.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.433
|4.945
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|-2.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.280
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.565
|4.270
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|67-69-70-75
|-3
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|4
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|325
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The American Express.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.