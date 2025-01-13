Jesper Svensson betting profile: The American Express

Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a -0.621 mark, which ranked him 59th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.

Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.907 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 34th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a -0.369 mark, which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.

At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.911, which was his best last season. That ranked 43rd in the field.