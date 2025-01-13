Jesper Svensson betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Jesper Svensson will play Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at the 2025 The American Express. In his most recent tournament he placed 10th in the Sony Open in Hawaii, shooting 12-under at Waialae Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- This is Svensson's first time playing at The American Express in the past five years.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 10 in one of his last four appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last four events.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last four events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 9-under across his last four events.
- Jesper Svensson has averaged 306.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Svensson is averaging 3.914 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Svensson is averaging 4.221 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|311.9
|306.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|63.89%
|63.49%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.30
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|-
|23.33%
|25.79%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|19.44%
|18.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in three tournaments).
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Svensson's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he shot 12-under and finished 10th.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he produced a -0.621 mark, which ranked him 59th in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a 3.907 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 34th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson's best effort last season was at the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, as he delivered a -0.369 mark, which ranked him 50th in the field. He finished 34th in that tournament.
- At the Genesis Scottish Open in July 2024, Svensson recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 0.911, which was his best last season. That ranked 43rd in the field.
- Svensson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (3.828) in July 2024 at the Genesis Scottish Open. That ranked 34th in the field.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-1.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|3.914
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|4.221
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-71-72-68
|-5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-67-70-65
|-9
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|72-81
|+11
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|67-67-68-66
|-12
|64
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.