Jason Dufner betting profile: The American Express

He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts

Dufner has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

Jason Dufner has averaged 282.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging -1.469 Strokes Gained: Putting.