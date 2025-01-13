Jason Dufner betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 28: Jason Dufner of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club on June 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Jason Dufner didn't fare well the last time he took the course in The American Express in 2024, failing to make the cut. He seeks better results this time around at La Quinta Country Club.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last eight appearances at The American Express, Dufner has an average finish of 39th, and an average score of 11-under.
- In Dufner's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Dufner's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|69-73-67
|-7
|1/19/2023
|MC
|69-74-68
|-5
|1/20/2022
|40
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|1/21/2021
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|1/16/2020
|55
|67-71-69-71
|-10
|1/17/2019
|MC
|79-72-68
|+3
Dufner's recent performances
- He has failed to make the cut in each of his last five attempts
- Dufner has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- Jason Dufner has averaged 282.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dufner is averaging -1.469 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Dufner is averaging -1.526 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dufner's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|282.3
|282.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.72%
|47.78%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|28.50
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|-
|31.25%
|17.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|20.14%
|13.89%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dufner's best finishes
- Dufner did not post a top-10 finish last season (he took part in six tournaments).
- In those six tournaments, he failed to make the cut every time.
Dufner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.227
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.302
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-1.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.526
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Dufner's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-73-67
|-7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-72
|-68
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dufner as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.