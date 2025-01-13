Jason Day betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
Jason Day hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 40th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- In his last three appearances at The American Express, Day has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 16-under.
- Day finished 34th (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2024).
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Day's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|1/19/2023
|18
|67-64-70-67
|-20
|1/20/2022
|49
|67-75-67-70
|-9
Day's recent performances
- Day has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Day has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Day is averaging -0.852 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging -1.579 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season, which ranked 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.343.
- On the greens, Day's 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked ninth last season, and his 27.91 putts-per-round average ranked eighth.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|298.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|63.45%
|45.32%
|Putts Per Round
|8
|27.91
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|11
|27.78%
|20.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|116
|14.98%
|10.82%
Day's best finishes
- Day participated in 23 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 87%.
- Last season Day's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot 6-under and finished fourth in that event.
- Day's 1345 points last season placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 2.677 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day produced his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.994. In that event, he finished fourth.
- At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.812, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
- Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|74
|0.132
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.343
|0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|55
|0.153
|-0.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.541
|-0.852
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.483
|-1.579
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|73-75-69-77
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|16
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|69-67-66-66
|-16
|37
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|73-68-76-68
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|69-68-67-68
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|72-67-65-70
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|78-69-71-71
|+1
|82
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|75-70-73-71
|+1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|6
|62-67-67
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|70-70-68-70
|-14
|19
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.