3H AGO

Jason Day betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day betting profile: The American Express

    Jason Day hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club following a 40th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Day at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • In his last three appearances at The American Express, Day has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • Day finished 34th (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express (in 2024).
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Day's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20243468-66-68-68-18
    1/19/20231867-64-70-67-20
    1/20/20224967-75-67-70-9

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Day has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 4-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 298.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Day is averaging -0.852 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day is averaging -1.579 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.132 last season, which ranked 74th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (300.8 yards) ranked 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 152nd on TOUR with a mark of -0.343.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked ninth last season, and his 27.91 putts-per-round average ranked eighth.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8298.7
    Greens in Regulation %16463.45%45.32%
    Putts Per Round827.9129.0
    Par Breakers1127.78%20.76%
    Bogey Avoidance11614.98%10.82%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day participated in 23 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 87%.
    • Last season Day's best performance came at the Wells Fargo Championship. He shot 6-under and finished fourth in that event.
    • Day's 1345 points last season placed him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 2.677 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day produced his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.994. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.812, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.
    • Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee740.132-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.3430.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green550.153-0.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.541-0.852
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.483-1.579

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3373-75-69-77+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-77+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4471-70-64-69-616
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2369-67-66-66-1637
    July 18-20The Open Championship1373-68-76-68+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition969-68-67-68-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2272-67-65-70-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3378-69-71-71+182
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1975-70-73-71+1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational662-67-67E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4070-70-68-70-1419

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.