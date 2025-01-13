Jason Day betting profile: The American Express

Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August 2024, as he produced a 2.677 mark, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 2.449.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day produced his best effort last season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking No. 1 in the field at 4.994. In that event, he finished fourth.

At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2024, Day delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.812, which ranked fourth in the field). In that event, he finished 33rd.