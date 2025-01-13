PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jake Knapp betting profile: The American Express

    Jake Knapp hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after a 56th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Knapp has played The American Express once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Knapp's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/2024MC71-73-74+2

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
    • He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
    • Jake Knapp has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has an average of -2.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -9.408 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranked 24th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Knapp ranked 108th on TOUR with a mark of 0.001.
    • On the greens, Knapp's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 115th last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 99th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24309.5302.8
    Greens in Regulation %13665.41%55.25%
    Putts Per Round9929.0729.6
    Par Breakers13323.11%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance15916.74%14.81%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Knapp had two wins, with one of them coming at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot 19-under.
    • Knapp accumulated 970 points last season, which ranked him 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709 (he finished first in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp delivered his best effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018, his best mark last season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
    • Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.045-3.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1080.001-3.834
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.197-0.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.082-2.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.323-9.408

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6869-71-73-72+3--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry5672-73-70-71-610

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.