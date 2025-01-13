Jake Knapp betting profile: The American Express
Jake Knapp hits the links Jan. 16-19 in the 2025 The American Express at La Quinta Country Club after a 56th-place finish in The Sentry, which was his most recent tournament.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Knapp has played The American Express once recently, in 2024. He missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Knapp's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Over his last five tournaments, Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average once.
- He has an average score of 1-over across his last five events.
- Jake Knapp has averaged 302.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has an average of -2.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Knapp is averaging -9.408 Strokes Gained: Total.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.045 last season, which ranked 117th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (309.5 yards) ranked 24th, and his 59.4% driving accuracy average ranked 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Knapp ranked 108th on TOUR with a mark of 0.001.
- On the greens, Knapp's -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 115th last season, and his 29.07 putts-per-round average ranked 99th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.5
|302.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.41%
|55.25%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.11%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|16.74%
|14.81%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp took part in 23 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Knapp had two wins, with one of them coming at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he shot 19-under.
- Knapp accumulated 970 points last season, which ranked him 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709 (he finished first in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp delivered his best effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018, his best mark last season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).
- Knapp posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|-3.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|0.001
|-3.834
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.197
|-0.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|-2.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.323
|-9.408
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|56
|72-73-70-71
|-6
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The American Express.
