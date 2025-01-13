Jake Knapp betting profile: The American Express

Last season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.518 (he finished 31st in that tournament).

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 8.709 (he finished first in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp delivered his best effort last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 10th in the field at 2.169. In that event, he finished 70th.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.018, his best mark last season. That ranked him 16th in the field (he finished 45th in that event).