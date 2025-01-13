Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The American Express

Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.

Bridgeman is averaging 1.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.