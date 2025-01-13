PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    After he placed 39th in this tournament in 2024, Jacob Bridgeman has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Bridgeman at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Bridgeman has entered The American Express once of late, in 2024. He finished 39th, posting a score of 17-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Bridgeman's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20243967-69-67-68-17

    Bridgeman's recent performances

    • Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 1.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bridgeman is averaging 1.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 (151st) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bridgeman ranked 95th on TOUR with an average of 0.084 per round. Additionally, he ranked 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.38%.
    • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.51, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 27.35% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance96300.6297.2
    Greens in Regulation %6468.38%69.44%
    Putts Per Round3128.5128.6
    Par Breakers1527.35%28.47%
    Bogey Avoidance5013.39%14.93%

    Bridgeman's best finishes

    • Bridgeman, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times (65.4%).
    • Last season Bridgeman put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 11th with a score of 18-under (five shots back of the winner).
    • Bridgeman ranked 120th in the FedExCup standings with 308 points last season.

    Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892.
    • Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that event, he finished 28th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.157 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.
    • Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.

    Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.251-1.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green950.084-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green590.1401.741
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5841.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.5571.063

    Bridgeman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express3967-69-67-68-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7068-70-78-73+13
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC71-71E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2870-68-65-72-927
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2368-68-71-69-1220
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2171-69-65-69-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-72+2--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2369-69-70-69-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-63-70-14116
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4670-68-70-70-66
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1469-68-68-67-851
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3168-69-71-71-919
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-73-2--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-5--
    July 25-283M Open1963-70-72-69-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship1268-64-67-70-1153
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC69-79+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-66-69-70-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4668-67-68-72-9--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open2965-70-67-70-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1469-69-67-68-15--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1268-70-66-69-11--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC74-75+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.