Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
After he placed 39th in this tournament in 2024, Jacob Bridgeman has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Bridgeman has entered The American Express once of late, in 2024. He finished 39th, posting a score of 17-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Bridgeman's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top 20 in two of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -13 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Jacob Bridgeman has averaged 297.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Bridgeman is averaging 1.136 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman is averaging 1.063 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.251 (151st) last season, while his average driving distance of 300.6 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Bridgeman ranked 95th on TOUR with an average of 0.084 per round. Additionally, he ranked 64th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.38%.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him seventh on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 31st with a putts-per-round average of 28.51, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 27.35% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|96
|300.6
|297.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|64
|68.38%
|69.44%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|15
|27.35%
|28.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|50
|13.39%
|14.93%
Bridgeman's best finishes
- Bridgeman, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, failed to finish in the top 10 in every event.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 17 times (65.4%).
- Last season Bridgeman put up his best performance at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished 11th with a score of 18-under (five shots back of the winner).
- Bridgeman ranked 120th in the FedExCup standings with 308 points last season.
Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Bridgeman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Wyndham Championship in August 2024, as he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.892.
- Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking third in the field at 6.125. In that event, he finished 28th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bridgeman's best performance last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where his 5.157 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2024, Bridgeman posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (7.955). That ranked third in the field.
- Bridgeman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (7.875) at the RBC Canadian Open (which ranked him 14th in the field). In that event, he finished 14th.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.251
|-1.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|0.084
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|59
|0.140
|1.741
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.584
|1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.557
|1.063
Bridgeman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-69-67-68
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|68-70-78-73
|+1
|3
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|70-68-65-72
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|68-68-71-69
|-12
|20
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|71-69-65-69
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|65-71-63-70
|-141
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|46
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|6
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|69-68-68-67
|-8
|51
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|68-69-71-71
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-73
|-2
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-5
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|63-70-72-69
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|68-64-67-70
|-11
|53
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-66-69-70
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|46
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|29
|65-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|14
|69-69-67-68
|-15
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|12
|68-70-66-69
|-11
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.