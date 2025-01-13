J.T. Poston betting profile: The American Express
After he placed 11th in this tournament in 2024, J.T. Poston has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last eight trips to The American Express, Poston has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 20th.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 11th after posting a score of 23-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Poston's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/18/2024
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|1/19/2023
|6
|65-66-66-68
|-23
|1/20/2022
|25
|69-69-69-69
|-12
|1/21/2021
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|1/16/2020
|37
|67-69-69-70
|-13
|1/17/2019
|7
|68-68-64-69
|-19
Poston's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Poston has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Poston has an average of 0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 5.376 Strokes Gained: Total.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
- Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season ranked 110th on TOUR, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 105th on TOUR with an average of 0.012 per round. Additionally, he ranked 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
- On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 50th on TOUR, while he ranked 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58. He broke par 24.51% of the time (89th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.1
|300.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.08%
|63.40%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.51%
|24.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.79%
|8.17%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he took home the title with a score of 22-under.
- Poston's 1193 points last season placed him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.929 (he finished first in that tournament).
- Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.825.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.275 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.877, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
- Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.011
|1.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.012
|1.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.233
|2.038
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.252
|0.701
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.486
|5.376
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-65
|E
|--
|January 2-5
|The Sentry
|40
|74-64-71-69
|-14
|19
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The American Express.
