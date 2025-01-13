J.T. Poston betting profile: The American Express

Over his last five appearances, Poston has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Poston has an average of 0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.