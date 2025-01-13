PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

J.T. Poston betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

J.T. Poston betting profile: The American Express

    After he placed 11th in this tournament in 2024, J.T. Poston has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2025 The American Express in La Quinta, California, USA, Jan. 16-19.

    Latest odds for Poston at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last eight trips to The American Express, Poston has an average score of 17-under, with an average finish of 20th.
    • In Poston's most recent appearance at The American Express, in 2024, he finished 11th after posting a score of 23-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Poston's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/18/20241167-65-64-69-23
    1/19/2023665-66-66-68-23
    1/20/20222569-69-69-69-12
    1/21/2021MC70-80+6
    1/16/20203767-69-69-70-13
    1/17/2019768-68-64-69-19

    Poston's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Poston has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Poston has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, J.T. Poston has averaged 300.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston has an average of 0.701 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Poston is averaging 5.376 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Poston .

    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    • Poston's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.011 last season ranked 110th on TOUR, and his 68.7% driving accuracy average ranked 19th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Poston ranked 105th on TOUR with an average of 0.012 per round. Additionally, he ranked 120th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.08%.
    • On the greens, Poston delivered a 0.252 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 50th on TOUR, while he ranked 39th with a putts-per-round average of 28.58. He broke par 24.51% of the time (89th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156293.1300.4
    Greens in Regulation %12066.08%63.40%
    Putts Per Round3928.5828.9
    Par Breakers8924.51%24.84%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.79%8.17%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 80.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he took home the title with a score of 22-under.
    • Poston's 1193 points last season placed him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Poston's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked 15th in the field with a mark of 2.929 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • Poston's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The RSM Classic in November 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 6.825.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Poston's best effort last season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 5.275 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2024, Poston posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.877, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished 30th.
    • Poston recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.288) at the Shriners Children's Open in October 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0111.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0121.204
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2332.038
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2520.701
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4865.376

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open164-65-66-67-22--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic570-71-64-63-14--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-65E--
    January 2-5The Sentry4074-64-71-69-1419
    January 9-12Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-71-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The American Express.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.