J.J. Spaun betting profile: The American Express

Spaun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.

J.J. Spaun has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Spaun has an average of 1.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.