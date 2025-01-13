J.J. Spaun betting profile: The American Express
1 Min Read
In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun posted a third-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The American Express aiming to improve on that finish.
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Spaun's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 10-under, over his last six appearances at The American Express.
- In 2022, Spaun finished 25th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Spaun's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/20/2022
|25
|75-67-67-67
|-12
|1/21/2021
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|1/16/2020
|MC
|71-68-73
|-4
|1/17/2019
|51
|69-67-68-72
|-12
Spaun's recent performances
- Spaun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
- J.J. Spaun has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Spaun has an average of 1.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 4.187 in his past five tournaments.
Spaun's advanced stats and rankings
- Spaun put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 last season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranked 88th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun ranked 17th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.469, while he ranked 16th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.90%.
- On the greens, Spaun's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 108th on TOUR last season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranked 148th. He broke par 24.03% of the time (106th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|88
|301.5
|304.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|16
|70.90%
|76.23%
|Putts Per Round
|148
|29.41
|29.7
|Par Breakers
|106
|24.03%
|27.47%
|Bogey Avoidance
|30
|12.92%
|9.88%
Spaun's best finishes
- Last season Spaun participated in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
- Last season Spaun's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 15-under and finished third in that event.
- Spaun collected 419 points last season, placing 98th in the FedExCup standings.
Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that event, he finished 51st.
- Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.533). That ranked 11th in the field.
- Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.016
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|17
|0.469
|3.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|112
|-0.029
|-0.628
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.035
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.390
|4.187
Spaun's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-73-66
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|72-71-70-75
|E
|7
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-69-71-69
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|73-72-75-68
|E
|7
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-75
|-5
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|26
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|19
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-69-69
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|23
|65-67-65-71
|-16
|37
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|45
|69-67-70-70
|-12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|9
|70-68-65-69
|-12
|75
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|3
|68-67-66-64
|-15
|163
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|26
|69-65-74-72
|-8
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|W/D
|75
|+3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-64-69-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|34
|65-69-66-73
|-11
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-68-67-64
|-13
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|73-68-69-66
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-78
|+7
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|3
|66-66-65-68
|-15
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The American Express.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.