3H AGO

J.J. Spaun betting profile: The American Express

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his last tournament at the Sony Open in Hawaii, J.J. Spaun posted a third-place finish, and he heads into the 2025 The American Express aiming to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Spaun at The American Express.

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Spaun's average finish has been 42nd, and his average score 10-under, over his last six appearances at The American Express.
    • In 2022, Spaun finished 25th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at The American Express.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Spaun's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/20/20222575-67-67-67-12
    1/21/2021MC70-73-1
    1/16/2020MC71-68-73-4
    1/17/20195169-67-68-72-12

    Spaun's recent performances

    • Spaun has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Spaun has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 13-under over his last five tournaments.
    • J.J. Spaun has averaged 304.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Spaun has an average of 1.089 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Spaun has an average of 4.187 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Spaun .

    Spaun's advanced stats and rankings

    • Spaun put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.016 last season (111th on TOUR). His average driving distance (301.5 yards) ranked 88th, while his 61.7% driving accuracy average ranked 102nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Spaun ranked 17th on TOUR, posting an average mark of 0.469, while he ranked 16th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 70.90%.
    • On the greens, Spaun's -0.035 Strokes Gained: Putting mark placed him 108th on TOUR last season, and his 29.41 putts-per-round average ranked 148th. He broke par 24.03% of the time (106th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5304.5
    Greens in Regulation %1670.90%76.23%
    Putts Per Round14829.4129.7
    Par Breakers10624.03%27.47%
    Bogey Avoidance3012.92%9.88%

    Spaun's best finishes

    • Last season Spaun participated in 27 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 15 times, a success rate of 55.6%.
    • Last season Spaun's best performance came at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He shot 15-under and finished third in that event.
    • Spaun collected 419 points last season, placing 98th in the FedExCup standings.

    Spaun's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Spaun produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fifth in the field at 4.434. In that event, he finished 51st.
    • Spaun's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 6.206.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Spaun posted his best performance last season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 2.662. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2024, Spaun recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.533). That ranked 11th in the field.
    • Spaun posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (10.902) in August 2024 at the Wyndham Championship, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Spaun's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0160.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170.4693.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green112-0.029-0.628
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.0351.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.3904.187

    Spaun's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-77+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-73-66-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC73-71+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC76-69+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6472-71-70-75E7
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-69-71-69-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5173-72-75-68E7
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-75-5--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-70-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2671-67-69-67-1019
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC74-71+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-69-69-1462
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2365-67-65-71-1637
    July 11-14ISCO Championship4569-67-70-70-126
    July 25-283M Open970-68-65-69-1275
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship368-67-66-64-15163
    September 12-15Procore Championship2669-65-74-72-8--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipW/D75+3--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-64-69-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open3465-69-66-73-11--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-68-67-64-13--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3073-68-69-66-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-78+7--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii366-66-65-68-15163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Spaun as of the start of The American Express.

