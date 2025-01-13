Henrik Norlander betting profile: The American Express

Last season Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.271.

Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance last season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 5.159 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.284, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.