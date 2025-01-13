Henrik Norlander betting profile: The American Express
Henrik Norlander finished 63rd in The American Express in 2022, shooting a 6-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club .
The American Express tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
- Location: La Quinta, California, USA
- Course: La Quinta Country Club
- Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
- Purse: $8.8M
- Previous winner: Nick Dunlap
At The American Express
- Over his last four trips to The American Express, Norlander has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 48th.
- Norlander last played at The American Express in 2022, finishing 63rd with a score of 6-under.
- Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.
Norlander's recent history at The American Express
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/20/2022
|63
|69-67-73-73
|-6
|1/21/2021
|12
|71-68-70-66
|-13
|1/16/2020
|68
|75-66-66-74
|-7
Norlander's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
- Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 1.704 in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 last season, which ranked 103rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranked 142nd, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranked 27th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norlander ranked 11th on TOUR with an average of 0.571 per round. Additionally, he ranked eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.72%.
- On the greens, Norlander's -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 131st last season, while he averaged 29.21 putts per round (121st).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|142
|295.3
|297.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|8
|71.72%
|74.07%
|Putts Per Round
|121
|29.21
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|101
|24.07%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|4
|11.70%
|12.04%
Norlander's best finishes
- Norlander took part in 20 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
- In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
- Last season Norlander's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished eighth at the Black Desert Championship.
- With 256 points last season, Norlander finished 131st in the FedExCup standings.
Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances
- Last season Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.271.
- Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance last season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 5.159 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.284, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
- Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|103
|0.034
|1.625
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.571
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|99
|0.021
|-0.043
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.178
|-0.597
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.448
|1.704
Norlander's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|65-71-65-72
|-11
|54
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|71-68-66-69
|-14
|30
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-78
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|36
|69-66-69-75
|-9
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|19
|63-69-62-75
|-136
|16
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|64
|68-68-68-73
|-7
|4
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|20
|68-67-68-70
|-11
|25
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|77-69
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|61
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|4
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|25
|67-66-70-70
|-15
|20
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|12
|68-72-67-66
|-11
|56
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|61
|69-70-70-78
|-1
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|66-70-68-69
|-15
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|8
|62-68-70-68
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|30
|69-70-67-70
|-12
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|71-70-63-68
|-10
|--
|January 9-12
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|37
|65-72-68-67
|-8
|16
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of The American Express.
