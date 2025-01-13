PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Henrik Norlander betting profile: The American Express

    Henrik Norlander finished 63rd in The American Express in 2022, shooting a 6-under on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 16-19 in La Quinta, California, USA, at La Quinta Country Club .

    The American Express tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 16-19, 2025
    • Location: La Quinta, California, USA
    • Course: La Quinta Country Club
    • Par: 72 / 7,060 yards
    • Purse: $8.8M
    • Previous winner: Nick Dunlap

    At The American Express

    • Over his last four trips to The American Express, Norlander has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 48th.
    • Norlander last played at The American Express in 2022, finishing 63rd with a score of 6-under.
    • Nick Dunlap won this tournament in 2024 with a final score of 29-under.

    Norlander's recent history at The American Express

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/20/20226369-67-73-73-6
    1/21/20211271-68-70-66-13
    1/16/20206875-66-66-74-7

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Norlander has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Norlander has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Henrik Norlander has averaged 297.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Norlander is averaging -0.597 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Norlander has an average of 1.704 in his past five tournaments.
    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.034 last season, which ranked 103rd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (295.3 yards) ranked 142nd, and his 68% driving accuracy average ranked 27th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Norlander ranked 11th on TOUR with an average of 0.571 per round. Additionally, he ranked eighth with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.72%.
    • On the greens, Norlander's -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 131st last season, while he averaged 29.21 putts per round (121st).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance142295.3297.3
    Greens in Regulation %871.72%74.07%
    Putts Per Round12129.2130.6
    Par Breakers10124.07%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance411.70%12.04%

    Norlander's best finishes

    • Norlander took part in 20 tournaments last season, collecting one finish in the top 10.
    • In those 20 tournaments, he made the cut on 15 occasions.
    • Last season Norlander's best performance came when he shot 16-under and finished eighth at the Black Desert Championship.
    • With 256 points last season, Norlander finished 131st in the FedExCup standings.

    Norlander's best Strokes Gained performances

    • Last season Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the ISCO Championship (July 2024), ranking 19th in the field at 2.271.
    • Norlander's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the 3M Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.602 (he finished 12th in that event).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norlander's best performance last season was at the Procore Championship in September 2024, as he posted a 5.159 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 61st in that tournament.
    • At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 7.284, which ranked him second in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
    • Norlander delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.125) at the Black Desert Championship in October 2024. That ranked eighth in the field.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1030.0341.625
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110.5710.719
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green990.021-0.043
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.178-0.597
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.4481.704

    Norlander's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1365-71-65-72-1154
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1571-68-66-69-1430
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-78+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship3669-66-69-75-912
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1963-69-62-75-13616
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson6468-68-68-73-74
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic2068-67-68-70-1125
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC77-69+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-68-2--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic6167-70-70-69-84
    July 11-14ISCO Championship2567-66-70-70-1520
    July 25-283M Open1268-72-67-66-1156
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship6169-70-70-78-1--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2866-70-68-69-15--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship862-68-70-68-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-73E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship3069-70-67-70-12--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5770-69-72-70-3--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1771-70-63-68-10--
    January 9-12Sony Open in Hawaii3765-72-68-67-816

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of The American Express.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.